New EditShare Flow Media Asset Management 3.3 Update Now Available

Boston, MA — June 23, 2016 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced the availability of EditShare Flow 3.3.0.2. The new update features content delivery to Amazon S3, batch sidecar metadata file processing, support for multi-track audio in AirFlow, and user permissions in Flow Templates. Existing Flow users with a valid EditShare maintenance agreement can download the update at http://www2.editshare.com/passprot/.

Delivering Content to Amazon S3

The new “Send to Amazon S3” feature in EditShare Flow automates migration of content from EditShare shared storage systems to low cost, secure offsite cloud storage, making it even easier to distribute content to collaborators, clients and other third-parties. Thanks to direct integration with Amazon storage buckets, Flow users can automate delivery of clips, sequences and full packages from their on-premise EditShare storage direct to S3 or Glacier services. To learn more about Flow’s new ‘Send to Amazon S3’ feature, watch the video at https://youtu.be/I6vc3xXQ0SA.

Batch Sidecar Metadata Import

Flow now supports batch import of sidecar metadata from a wide range of third-party solutions including other media asset management solutions. During a Flow Scan session, metadata contained in each of the sidecar files is automatically applied to the appropriate clip based on the metadata mappings defined by the users within Flow.

Support for Multi-track Audio in AirFlow*

Flow now includes the ability to control playback of individual audio tracks from within the AirFlow web application, “soloing” a particular track or tracks and muting all others during proxy clip playback. This is especially important for AirFlow customers who review content with multitrack audio, often in multiple languages, and need to hear only one language during transcription or other review and approval workflows.

*This feature is available only in select web browsers that support this HTML5 feature, including Safari, Edge, and the latest Internet Explorer (Windows only).

Support for User Permissions on Flow Templates

Ideal for large workgroups, Flow’s new user permissions capability gives administrators granular control over user access to Flow Metadata Templates. The comprehensive settings allow administrators to grant read and edit permissions across the enterprise as well as on a per-user basis, ensuring Flow Metadata Template integrity through controlled access.

About EditShare Flow, Flow Automation and AirFlow

A comprehensive Media Asset Management (MAM) solution, Flow serves as a control and indexing layer across EditShare and third-party storage and archives, providing tools to manage ingest/transcode, log, search, retrieve, edit and distribute content and associated metadata. Flow Automation simplifies complex processes such as transcoding and file delivery, while extensive codec support including the newly added Apple ProRes along with the full range of industry standard Avid MXF formats ensures seamless and efficient remote and proxy-based editing workflows.

AirFlow, the web-based module that ships as part of the Flow MAM platform, lets staff search, log, edit, and play proxies in a web browser from any location. AirFlow also offers users the ability to securely download and upload proxy or high-resolution media from on-premise EditShare storage systems to anywhere in the world using a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

