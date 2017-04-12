New Comedy Series Start Talkin’ Hilariously Redefines Late-Night Television Starting Today on go90™

Imagine going to a friend’s house only to discover that you’re an unsuspecting panelist on a talk show, in their living room complete with a studio audience. Welcome to Start Talkin’, Complex Networks’ new original series starting today, April 12, 2017, on go90™. Hosted by comedian Scott Rogowsky, Start Talkin’ turns the traditional interview on its head when everyday people unexpectedly become late-night show guests, from aspiring actors to potential threesome candidates.

Episodes of Start Talkin’ are available for free only on go90.com or the go90 app, available for iOS or Android.

With the help of New York City’s own DJ Cipha Sounds and a slate of celebrity guests along the way, Rogowsky serves as the middleman between roommate seekers, casting directors and New York City’s finest applicants. The hopefuls arrive to a pop-up late-night set expecting an informal meet-up and are instead met with lights, cameras and a head-to-head competition with other candidates.

The eight-episode series spans a variety of ‘wanted ads’ including a celebrity looking for a personal assistant, an art gallery owner seeking a date and a chef who needs a no-nonsense bouncer for his new restaurant.

Rogowsky uses his wild experiences as a New York native and host of “Running Late with Scott Rogowsky” to entertain the studio audience while vetting the candidates through hilarious challenges and invasive questions.

"My parents always taught me not to talk to strangers. With Start Talkin', now I'm doing it for a living!" said Rogowsky.

Episodes Include:

Who’s Up for a Threesome - Scott Rogowsky helps a couple find a third for a threesome. Special guest Vinny Guadagnino stops by to dish his own tales of three-way fun on the rooftop of the Jersey Shore house.

Allison’s Double Date - Scott Rogowsky finds a date for a busy art gallery owner. Comedian Jim Norton drops by to hurl insults at the two contenders and attempts to win her over for himself.

Bouncer, I Don’t Even Know Her - Two hulking dudes vie for a bouncer job at NYC’s newest hot spot, VNYL.

Pain in My Assistant - Scott Rogowsky surprises unsuspecting candidates with a competition to be Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano’s personal assistant.

Headbangers with Balls - Scott helps a death metal lead singer find a new bass player for his band.

The show is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Big Energy Productions. Mark Efman, David George, Shawn Witt, Jon Murray, Scott Rogowsky, Justin Killion and Brian Silbert serve as executive producers.

Start Talkin’ is the latest Complex Networks Original Series in a growing line-up of shows that also includes QB1: Beyond the Lights from Peter Berg’s Film45; Thanksgiving created by Dan Powell and Bethany Hall and starring Chris Elliott and Amy Sedaris; Embeds, from Megyn Kelly, and Michael DeLuca; Top Grier starring Hayes Grier; and Drive Share created by and starring Paul Scheer and Rob Huebell.

