New Broadcast Pix Commander Systems Simplify Live Production with Intuitive Touchscreen Control

Chelmsford, Massachusetts – Broadcast Pix™ today announced Broadcast Pix Commander™, a new series of live production systems featuring a streamlined touchscreen interface that allows non-technical personnel to easily execute sophisticated productions. Designed for government, corporate, education, house of worship, and live events, Commander’s intuitive control dramatically simplifies switching, robotic camera control, and the inclusion of graphics, clips and effects.

Instead of a complex traditional switcher control panel, Commander is controlled through an uncomplicated touchscreen interface. As a result, operators with no experience can quickly learn to produce broadcast-quality productions.

Commander systems are also easy to setup. Select a template for the number of cameras used, capture the robotic camera’s preset positions, enter names for lower-third graphics and any clips, and start producing. After broadcasting and streaming, finished productions can automatically upload for viewing on an included BPNet™ cloud portal.

“The most rapidly growing area of multi-camera live production is in corporate, government, school, church and other organizations,” said Kevin Prince, CEO of Broadcast Pix. “Until today, the choice was between powerful systems that required an expert to run and simple systems that created boring productions. Commander is a breakthrough that simplifies the production process with a touchscreen interface, so everyone can create a great live video. This also results in dramatic savings in the cost of operation.”

Commander systems are turnkey solutions that only require cameras, audio, and any size touchscreen monitor. All systems accept SDI, IP, and HDMI inputs, and provide switching, robotic camera control, CG, clip player, recording, streaming, and BPNet cloud integration. The Commander 4 supports up to four cameras, Commander 6 supports up to six cameras, and the Commander Portable includes an integrated touchscreen. Commander systems will be available Dec. 14 with prices starting at $9,995.

While Commander is feature-rich without any modifications, Broadcast Pix offers options to enhance workflow. The BPCommand toolkit option enables users to customize the Commander layout to include more camera presets, graphics, and clips. BPNet options allow the creation of graphics from a remote office or via auto-entry from a database.

The BPNet cloud portal system offers advantages over posting finished productions to a site like YouTube. BPNet allows branding and organization of the cloud portal, which can be open for public viewing or restricted to specific users. Videos from other content providers do not appear. Productions can automatically upload and be released for viewing with BPNet remote management. Plus, BPNet allows media to be added from mobile devices and streamlines multi-system operation.

In addition to the new Commander systems, Broadcast Pix has also announced the Commander Interface Option for new and existing Broadcast Pix switchers. With it, larger installations of up to 22 cameras can take advantage of Commander’s touchscreen interface, and systems can support both non-technical operators on a touchscreen as well as traditional operators on a control panel. The Commander Interface Option will also be available for download on Dec. 14.

About Broadcast Pix Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix provides tailored solutions for any live production environment. From compact mobile units to large-scale solutions, every Broadcast Pix features patented control and automation technology and a performance toolset that make it easy to optimize and customize your workflows. With customers in more than 100 countries, Broadcast Pix is the leader in integrated production switchers for broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.

