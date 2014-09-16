New Baby, Shocking Scandal

She seemed to have the picture perfect family: perfect husband, perfect son and a beautiful, newborn baby girl. But just five weeks after the birth of her daughter, a shocking claim involving her husband surfaces and instantly turns Kendra’s world upside down. In the exciting third season of “KENDRA ON TOP,” Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is faced with the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make. “KENDRA ON TOP” premieres Friday, October 3rd at 10pm ET/PT before moving to its regularly scheduled timeslot Fridays at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv.

The compelling premiere episode opens with the emotional moments in the wake of Kendra’s discovery of her husband’s alleged sexual encounter with a transsexual model. With her life now in a tailspin, Kendra's best friend Jessica Hall rushes to her side to offer comfort and support. Offering a sharp contrast, viewers will also get a glimpse into a happier, seemingly idyllic time during the birth of Kendra and Hank’s baby girl Alijah Mary. They will have an opportunity to see for themselves where it all may have gone wrong and look for early signs that Kendra and Hank's marriage was headed for trouble.

Shocked and feeling betrayed by the man she most trusted, Kendra is now alone for the first time ever. Hank has vacated the family home with their young son, Hank IV, in order to keep him out of sight of the paparazzi and out of harm’s way. Overwhelmed by nursing an infant and still recovering from her C-section, Kendra must find the strength to take care of Alijah on her own while the fate of her marriage and family hang in the balance. With almost no one to turn to and desperate for support from her own family, Kendra even considers reconciling with her estranged mother.

This season viewers will join Kendra on her emotional journey as she comes to grips with the new reality of her life and her shattered marriage. Kendra faces life-changing decisions and even more importantly, has lessons to learn about herself along the way. Is Hank really guilty? Can Kendra and Hank ever reconcile? And, if not, what will become of their once-happy family? These are some of the questions Kendra faces in the new season of “KENDRA ON TOP” on WE tv.