New AVX tutorials get you started with camera sound

August 27, 2015 · Old Lyme, Conn. – Sennheiser has launched three video tutorials that explain everything about its new AVX wireless microphone systems for cameras. Award-winning videographer Geert Verdickt explains the essentials at http://www.sennheiser.com/avx, offering invaluable tips from his extensive film-making and teaching experience.

Video 1: Trust your ears - and not the meters

Quick and easy: Geert’s first video shows you how easily the small AVX camera receiver is connected to a video camera or DSLR and explains the (few) buttons on the receiver. Once switched on, the receiver and microphone transmitter will pair automatically, so all that needs to be done is to match the AVX’s audio level to the camera. This should be done using your headphones, explains Geert: “Don’t just trust the meters but use your headphones and let your ears judge the sound.” Once the general level is set, AVX can cope with any differences in loudness and ensures correct levels for your audio recordings.

Video 2: Which mic to choose and how to best put it to work?

The second video gives a multitude of tips on handling the AVX microphones and choosing the best mic for the application at hand. From the differences between the two available lavalier mics, to the correct position of the mic and combatting wind noise – Geert demonstrates vividly how users can create quality audio.

Video 3: Batteries, pairing and range

Battery power is an important factor in location work. Geert explains the operating time that can be expected from the equipment, how to check the battery status and how to recharge the lithium-ion battery pack via USB (and during operation). Viewers are shown a demonstration of the AVX’s automatic on/off function with cameras that provide phantom powering, learn how to identify paired units and how to pair up a receiver with a new transmitter. And, last but not least, Geert gives an interesting demo of the system’s range on a typical Belgian farm…

The videos and more information about AVX are available at: http://www.sennheiser.com/avx

Direct video links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SE7jI07LPig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1DrknLDnCk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06xfNzIB7WI

Visit Sennheiser at IBC, Hall 8, Stand No. D50