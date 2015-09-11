New AES67 Client Card for Riedel's Artist

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 11, 2015 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, continues to innovate with networked solutions with the development of its new AES67 client card for Artist digital matrix intercom systems. This simple add-on card enables users to take advantage of AES67 audio networks. With the existing AVB card for Artist and this new development, Artist now can accommodate both AVB and AES67 audio networks.

"Over the last 18 months we have made it clear that we don't want to tell clients how to run their broadcast communications infrastructures," said Christian Diehl, matrix intercom product manager, Riedel Communications. "We were very quick to embrace AVB and now, with this client card, we have a solution that gives our customers the choice to use whatever standard they want whether AES67, RAVENNA, AVB, or Dante via AES67."

The new AES67 client card is easily installed into the Artist mainframe and then configurable through Riedel's Director software. The interface will also allow AES67 connectivity between the Artist and Smartpanels, as well as other third-party devices. The card features eight independent AES67 connections to service multiple devices.

Riedel's AES67 client card will be available in 2016.

