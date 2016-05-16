New AccuWeather App for Apple TV Revolutionizes the Weather Viewing Experience, Expands AccuWeather’s Global Reach Across Platforms

Exclusive category-leading enhancements include interactive weather maps and radar, patented AccuWeather MinuteCast minute-by-minute hyper-local forecasts, localized content in 100+ languages and dialects, and more.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center– May 16,2016– AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced the launch of the all-new AccuWeather app for Apple TV. The innovative category-leading app revolutionizes the weather viewing experience for Apple TV users and further expands AccuWeather’s global reach across platforms – users can rely on AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™ across devices and locations to improve their lives.

Through AccuWeather’s unique and interactive weather maps, Apple TV users can now quickly and easily zoom in and out on radar conditions locally or anywhere in the world. The enhanced AccuWeather app for Apple TV also provides highly detailed weather forecasts including AccuWeather’s patented MinuteCast® minute-by-minute forecast with precipitation type and intensity for the next two hours, as well as start and end times, hyper-localized by Apple TV location. Additional new features include AccuWeather’s Day by Day 15-Day Forecast, expanded view of hourly weather forecasts, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature, and more.

The AccuWeather app for Apple TV offers an expansive variety of weather video content available from any news and information provider. With high quality HD video, the AccuWeather app for Apple TV provides a premium video viewing experience for all weather-related video programming.

“AccuWeather continues to demonstrate its commitment to an expansive global digital strategy with this application,” said Steve Smith, President of Digital Media for AccuWeather. “Viewers can rely on AccuWeather’s personalized, exclusive weather experience on Apple TV, in addition to the AccuWeather iOS app, for weather information and updates with Superior Accuracy.”

AccuWeather is the only app in the weather category to offer expanded language support on Apple TV, meeting localization needs with 100+ languages and dialects. The app also provides real-time global severe weather alerts and warnings for Apple TV users. This unique capability notifies viewers of alerts and warnings as they are released, providing breaking weather information to keep them aware and safe.

The AccuWeather app for Apple TV is available for download at the App Store for Apple TV. AccuWeather information, videos, and updates are available globally at www.AccuWeather.com web and mobile web sites.

