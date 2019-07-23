Nevion Celebrates Successful First Half of 2019

Oslo, Norway, 23 July 2019 – Nevion, award-winning provider of virtualized media production solutions, is celebrating a successful first half of the year in which it signed several significant, high profile deals, achieved a record order intake of more than NOK 200 million (US$ 23 million) and was one of the few in its category to successfully test for the JT-NM SMPTE ST 2110 standard. Further cementing its place as an industry leader, Nevion’s chief executive officer, Geir Bryn-Jensen, has been appointed to the International Association for Broadcast & Media Technology Suppliers (IABM) Members’ Board.

With more than 20 years’ experience in international business development and sales within the telecom, broadcast and IT industries, as a member of the Board, Geir will be involved in the overall operations of IABM and the setting, reviewing and changing of the association’s policies. The appointment acts as recognition from Nevion’s peers and competitors of its status as a leading provider of IP media network solutions for the real-time transport, processing, monitoring and management of the video, audio and data signals.

Among its latest relationships, Nevion has recently agreed to establish a strategic partnership with Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. (Sony) in the area of IP-based solutions for broadcasters and other industries. In addition, Sony has acquired a minority stake in the company through a share purchase agreement making it a leading investor in Nevion.

In a first for Nevion, NAB show 2019 saw it sign a deal with Rede Amazônica, one of Brazil’s largest broadcasters, to deliver an IP-based solution for a number of its facilities to help Rede Amazônica renew its infrastructure and decrease operational costs.

As Nevion turns its attention to IBC, its standing in the broadcast industry has been strengthened by its flagship software-defined media node Virtuoso being named one of the few products in its category to have been successfully tested for the SMPTE ST 2110 standard for essence-based transport of media over IP. This thorough testing means that broadcasters, media organizations, service providers and other potential users of Nevion Virtuoso are assured that the product will work in a multi-vendor environment in an IP media network.

“So far, 2019 has been outstanding for Nevion, as highlighted by the record sales and substantial customer wins we have achieved in the first six months of the year,” said Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO, Nevion. “As we know, the broadcast industry has been undergoing a fundamental and very disruptive change, that is affecting the whole value chain, from broadcasters and service providers to suppliers. I look forward to leveraging my own experience of radically transforming Nevion’s business, from being a provider of hardware products to one of software-defined solutions, to support the IABM in its important mission.”