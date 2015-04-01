NeuLion Powers Next Generation Video Experience

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 1, 2015 – NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), a leading technology product and service provider that specializes in the digital video broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices, today announced support for secure end-to-end 4K streaming using HEVC and MPEG DASH.

The addition of HEVC and MPEG DASH support not only enables pay TV operators and OTT services to securely stream live video content to multiple platforms, including web, iOS, Android, smart TVs and other consumer electronic devices, but it empowers the entire ecosystem of content producers, technology providers, distributors and consumers by delivering synergy between the CE industry, OTT and TV Everywhere service providers and the DivX MainConcept value chain. Additionally, for the first time, the NeuLion Digital Platform and MainConcept solutions will ensure that consumer devices are ultra HD ready by leveraging DivX CE play out and security embedded technology.

“As digital content continues to be delivered through OTT services and as operators continue to embrace TV Everywhere on multiple screens, NeuLion will provide content rights holders Ultra HD 4K live and on-demand video delivery and monetization to any consumer device,” said NeuLion CEO Dr. Kanaan Jemili. “This new capability empowers our content partners like the NBA, NFL, NHL, Millicom, World Surf League, Univision, UFC, Rogers Media and others to deliver a premium live streaming experience at up to 4K resolution, which will be a key driver for live and on demand OTT video delivery.”

“NeuLion is powering the next generation of video experiences,” said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Univision Deportes, the sports division of Univision Communications Inc. “As we evolve our sports content to ultra HD (4K) video, we have also extended our relationship with NeuLion to power all of our live sports across our U.S. fan base.”

Benefits of the NeuLion next generation video experience for CE manufactures and content owners are:

• NeuLion expands its best-in-class video technology with UHD support, 4K streaming, H264, HEVC, HLS, MPEG DASH, Security & DRM, live and on-demand delivery, Web, iOS, and Android support, plus deep integration with major consumer electronic suppliers.

• NeuLion HEVC technology will compress broadband Mbps streams and files by 30 to 40 percent, making digital distribution more efficient.

• NeuLion’s implementation of MPEG DASH solves the complexities of Ultra HD content distribution to multiple devices by making streaming support seamless on all devices.

• Device certification with DivX helps improve the digital video playback experience for consumers and reduce issues tied to supporting different standards, file formats, codecs, containers and features.

• Hollywood-approved DivX DRM security for SD, HD and 4K video is supported across the ecosystem (devices, software and video services), enabling secure video distribution and high-quality streaming playback across multiple screens, including Android, iOS, Web, PCs, Smart TVs and set-top boxes.

• The NeuLion Digital Platform reduces complexities for content rights holders, speeds OTT and TVE implementations to market, and drives new revenue across hybrid approaches that are direct to consumer and through Pay TV Affiliates.

The NeuLion DivX certification program allows NeuLion IC and OEM partners to quickly bring to market mobile and consumer electronics products that support high quality playback and streaming. To date, more than one billion shipped consumer devices from multiple major CE brands have the DivX DRM embedded at the chip level.

NeuLion will be hosting an industry press conference and reception at the NAB show in Las Vegas on Monday, April 13, 2015 at 4pm Pacific. Press, media, and other industry executives are invited and can RSVP by emailing Segolene Roche at segolene@platformpr.com or Alicia Root at alicia@platformpr.com.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital content management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide. With the recent acquisition of DivX, the company also operates a robust consumer electronics licensing business that has enabled over 1 billion devices worldwide with secure, high-quality video playback and a DivX® consumer software offering that has been downloaded over 1 billion times. NeuLion's customers include major sports, entertainment and global content companies as well as major consumer electronics manufacturers and software companies. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com.

