NeuLion Builds Another Great Sports Experience on Apple TV

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., January 26, 2015 – NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), the leading enabler and provider of live and on-demand content to Internet-connected devices, today announced an expanded partnership with the Tennis Channel to create and deliver a new Apple TV experience. Tennis Channel joins the ranks of other major sports leagues on Apple TV, including the NHL, NBA, MLS and UFC, in giving viewers live streaming designed and delivered by NeuLion.

As the latest addition, the Tennis Channel Everywhere experience on Apple TV gives viewers the ability to access both the 24/7 linear broadcast channel as well as the digital subscription service, Tennis Channel Plus with additional live court streaming not available on the linear channel. Tennis Channel Plus, powered by NeuLion, gives viewers access to more than 450 other live matches from more than 40 tournaments worldwide, including the Australian Open and French Open, across PCs, smartphones, tablets and now Apple TV.

Connected devices are playing an increasingly important role in longer fan engagement and live sports viewing as seen across NeuLion’s many sports customers. In fact, many sports networks powered by NeuLion are reporting significant percentages of their live game viewing traffic is now through connected devices like Apple TV, Roku and game consoles. Many factors have led to this trend including high quality video delivery, seamless integration between devices and multiple interactive features within the NeuLion sports experiences. NeuLion delivers higher bit rates on connected devices topping out at 6 mbps and 60 frames per second on devices like Xbox One. Additionally by using one profile and single sign-on, viewers are able to sign up online and carry those entitlements and purchases across to their other connected devices. These factors are helping to drive adoption of connected devices for high quality live sports viewing.

"Launching on Apple TV is an important milestone for us," said Adam Ware, Tennis Channel's SVP and Head of Digital. "NeuLion has given us the ability to take our content to multiple screen devices and now we have given our dedicated fan base a big screen experience with the most tennis coverage on TV, all in one place for the ultimate fan experience."

“Connected devices are becoming more and more valuable as a means of reaching sports fans,” said Chris Wagner, EVP of NeuLion. “Having access to live sports on the big screen and seamlessly being able to watch across multiple devices is a viewer must today. NeuLion has enabled this viewer experience for more sports leagues, teams and networks than any other provider.”

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers the true end-to-end solution for delivering live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices. NeuLion enables content owners and distributors, cable operators and telecommunications companies to capitalize on the massive consumer demand for viewing video content on PCs, smartphones, iPads and other similar devices. NeuLion’s customers include major entertainment, sports, global content and news companies. NeuLion is based in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.neulion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements and represent NeuLion’s current intentions in respect of future activities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “will,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may,” “will,” “can,”“should,” “could,” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements, in addressing future events and conditions, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NeuLion cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and NeuLion assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause NeuLion’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: our ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of our partnerships; general economic and market segment conditions; our customers’ subscriber levels and financial health; our ability to pursue and consummate acquisitions in a timely manner; our continued relationships with our customers; our ability to negotiate favorable terms for contract renewals; competitor activity; product capability and acceptance rates; technology changes; regulatory changes; foreign exchange risk; interest rate risk; and credit risk. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the “Risk Factors” section of NeuLion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013, which is available on www.sec.gov and filed on www.sedar.com.

