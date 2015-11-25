NETIA Partners With CDM to Address Rapid Expansion of India's Radio Broadcasting Marketplace

CLARET, France -- Nov. 25, 2015 -- NETIA today announced that CDM Technologies and Solutions Pvt Ltd will serve as the distributor of NETIA's software suite in India. The company will represent the full range of radio automation, playout system, and media asset and workflow management solutions -- including the Media Assist(TM) digital audio software suite -- to India's rapidly expanding radio and television broadcast market.

"The landscape of the media business is changing at an exponential pace, and the addition of NETIA solutions to our portfolio will better enable us to help our broadcast customers across India to improve their productivity, achieve growth, and gain the competitive edge," said Dilip Kathuria, CEO of CDM. "With the auctioning of phase-3 FM radio licenses opening up new opportunities for broadcasters of all sizes, this is an excellent time for radio broadcasters to take advantage of NETIA products to establish smart, efficient, and flexible broadcast operations."

Located in New Delhi, with branch offices in Kolkata and Mumbai, CDM is a leading distributor of video and audio products for the broadcast industry and prosumer market. The company has a strong reputation in new facility programming and planning, and it has helped numerous broadcasters and television service providers to address the challenges of rapidly evolving broadcast technologies and business models.

Offering NETIA's Media Assist software, CDM will be able to help broadcasters to automate and streamline their operations. The NETIA radio automation and broadcast modules cover the entire digital audio workflow of a radio station, integrating smoothly into new or existing systems to facilitate ingest, editing, scheduling, playout, multicast, archiving, data security, and administration via a single user interface.

"CDM's expansive reach and expertise in providing forward-looking solutions to its customers make the company an excellent partner in the Indian market," said Peter Fong, NETIA head of sales for APAC. "Phase 3 is driving growth for existing private radio stations and new players in the radio broadcasting market. We are confident that CDM will be a valuable ally in helping broadcasters to build technical facilities supporting broadcasts on the dozens and dozens of frequencies made available through government auction."

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.



NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, Sydney, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

