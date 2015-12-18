NETIA Inks Reseller Agreement With Périactes Broadcast Solutions for Middle East and Africa

CLARET, France -- Dec. 18, 2015 -- NETIA today announced a new reseller agreement with Périactes Broadcast Solutions, which will represent NETIA's software solutions in Africa and the Middle East. Through this nonexclusive arrangement, Périactes will provide sales and support for the NETIA Media Assist software suite, including radio automation and broadcast/playout systems, as well as media asset management tailored to the demands of modern broadcasting corporations.

"NETIA offers one of the world's leading radio automation software solutions, and we look forward to working more closely with the company to provide this technology to expanding radio broadcasting markets in Africa and the Middle East," said Périactes CEO Baptiste de Bemels. "By augmenting our access to NETIA sales, training, and support resources, this partnership enhances our ability to provide customers with the best solutions for their broadcast operations."

The NETIA Media Assist software suite unites the unique functionality of NETIA's proven audio automation and video management products with an optimized search engine to provide a robust multimedia asset management system with a full complement of production tools. The NETIA solution enables radio stations and other media facilities to capture, record, monitor, index, and then search audio or video assets. Working with Media Assist, users can manage virtually any type of content, in any format. The option of working through a browser-based interface gives authorized users secure remote access, allowing them to access, browse, edit, or archive content.

"Given the strong position of Périactes in the Middle East and Africa -- and particularly its impressive client portfolio in West Africa -- we view this partnership as a valuable opportunity to bolster further adoption of NETIA technology in these regions," said Jérémie Mekaelian, head of international sales at NETIA. "The company's expertise in designing modern broadcast solutions is complemented by its wealth of experience in delivering turnkey solutions to media groups of all sizes."

Founded in 1998, Périactes has provided design, integration, implementation, and support services for audio and video projects in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Over the years, the company has become a key partner for radio and television broadcaster installations; production and postproduction projects; and technology deployments for regulatory institutions and private organizations. Further information about the company is available at www.periactes.com.

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

# # #

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, Sydney, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA_Jeremie-Mekaelian.JPG

Photo Caption: Jérémie Mekaelian, Head of International Sales, NETIA