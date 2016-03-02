NetApp at the 2016 NAB Show

The 2016 NAB Show

NetApp Product Preview

Booth SL10110

Much has changed at NetApp since the last NAB Show: dynamic disk pools in the E-Series storage systems that raise the bar for consistent video bandwidth; larger flash drives for accelerating big-data analytics, transcoding and metadata workloads; StorageGRID(R) Webscale for multisite object storage and data mobility; and graphics-accelerated virtual desktop for Adobe(R) Premiere(R) video production. Now users can edit from the cloud with the speed of NVIDIA Grid.

NetApp Featured Products at the 2016 NAB Show

E5600 Series Storage Systems With Dynamic Disk Pools

Facilities counting on a certain bandwidth to meet production deadlines can't afford to have their storage systems to creep to a crawl for several days during a 6 terabyte disk rebuild. Now with NetApp E-Series, they don't have to. Broadcasters and production facilities have discovered that dynamic disk pools (DDP) on E-Series storage systems provide more consistent video bandwidth than other block storage systems for two reasons. One is that the resiliency scheme provides drastically more consistent performance upon disk failure (50 percent more bandwidth during rebuilds than standard RAID). The other is that it dramatically reduces data rebuild time (1/8 the time of standard RAID).

NetApp will also highlight big-data analytics workflows accelerated with E-Series enterprise building blocks. DDP has the advantage of randomizing writes to disk, which improves performance in the case of all-flash arrays. Analytics searches have run 50 times faster in some E-Series deployments versus commodity servers with internal drives.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NetApp/NetApp-E5660open.png

Photo Caption: NetApp E-Series Storage

New StorageGRID(R) Webscale

At the 2016 NAB Show, NetApp will promote new features in its StorageGRID(R) Webscale (appliance or software-defined) object storage solution for managing media repositories across time and space. The object store has been widely adopted by media sites and media cloud providers who are managing tens of billions of media objects. Now a majority of the key MAM, file-delivery and archive systems have integrated to StorageGRID Webscale's Amazon S3 object interface.

StorageGRID Webscale is a next-generation solution for multipetabyte distributed content repositories. It provides erasure coding or, alternatively, automatic file copies to remote locations depending on the value of the media and the needs of the workflow. StorageGRID Webscale's metadata-driven information life cycle management software suite is more advanced than most object stores. Additional features include self-healing data protection and tiering to either cloud or tape.

Clustered Data ONTAP(R) With FAS8000 Series

The NetApp clustered Data ONTAP(R) operating system running on the company's FAS8000 Series of enterprise storage systems drastically improves video bandwidth and provides always-on operation for local broadcast-news operations, advertising sales, animation and VFX rendering, and high-speed transcoding for digital platforms. Data ONTAP can enable data mobility between private and public clouds, and its disaster-recovery software can improve overall data-management strategies.

Photo Links:www.wallstcom.com/NetApp/NetApp-FAS8020.jpg

Photo Caption: FAS8020 Scale-Out NAS Storage

Company Quote

NetApp looks forward to exhibiting at this year's NAB Show. On display will be NetApp's broadest storage-solution portfolio yet for the media and entertainment industry. Visitors to our booth will see how NetApp storage products give them reliable, low-latency, concurrent access to their media content in today's fast-paced video-production and editing operations."

-- Jason Danielson, Media and Entertainment Solutions Marketing at NetApp

Headshot Link:http://bit.ly/Ua4iFG

About NetApp

Leading organizations worldwide count on NetApp for software, systems and services to manage and store their data. Customers value our teamwork, expertise and passion for helping them succeed now and into the future. To learn more, visit www.netapp.com.

Share it on Twitter: NetApp Products at 2016 NAB Show - http://goo.gl/QAEjnc