Net Insight Enters New Market to Solve Live OTT Challenges

Stockholm, Sweden – Net Insight, the leading provider of live, interactive and on-demand media transport, today announces that the company is entering the Over-the-Top (OTT) market to solve the live OTT streaming challenges stunting the growth of this market opportunity. Net Insight is uniquely positioned to bring real-time delivery of content, which enables true live OTT distribution, supporting and encouraging social interactivity among television audiences.

“With our innovation supporting a new level of live OTT, it will change the way we consume TV today,” said Fredrik Tumegård CEO of Net Insight. “This is one of the most important evolutions of the media industry in many years and it opens up many new business opportunities for the entire media and entertainment ecosystem. The entry into the OTT market is an obvious and natural progression for us as it leverages our long, successful and unmatched expertise in live and high quality media transport. With more than 500 media customers worldwide today, this puts Net Insight in the unique position to solve today’s OTT market challenges.”

According to market data (Parks Associates 2015), global OTT video subscription revenues are forecasted to increase from $9 billion in 2014 to $19 billion in 2019. The increasing demand for OTT content is expected to create an incredible market opportunity. This is especially true for live OTT offerings, such as global sports programs and other live events. However, today’s OTT delivery platforms and CDNs’ best effort solutions are not optimized for live. Today there is a delay of up to a few minutes in a traditional OTT platform. The disconnect between the primary and secondary screens negatively impacts the audience experience and makes social media interaction, customer engagement and other time-sensitive applications impossible. A true live OTT solution will change this scenario and Net Insight will now take a leading role in this exciting development.

“OTT TV has fundamentally changed the media landscape, but few have been able to monetize these new changes, especially for live content,” said Per Lindgren, senior vice president of strategy & business development at Net Insight. “With Net Insight’s ability to deliver true live OTT services, new business opportunities arise tied to viewer engagement and interaction. This is an industry game changer that enables content owners and service providers to fully monetize the high commercial value of live content and restates the broken promise of a social and interactive future TV experience.”

The first live online demonstration of the solution will take place on November 17th at 16.00 CET (10 am EST). Registered participants will see the solution in action for the first time and hear how true Live OTT will create new ways of monetizing content. Sign up at www.netinsight.net.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

Per Lindgren, SVP strategy & business development of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, per.lindgren@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight’s vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Net Insight delivers media transport solutions that empower broadcasters, content owners and network service providers to activate their audiences by providing a quality-of-experience worth paying for, live and local content that’s part of their world and interactive experiences they want to be part of.

The company’s solutions enable live, interactive and on-demand media transport, with operational simplicity, to let customers focus on delivering the best possible experience to their audiences. Net Insight’s strength lies in enabling lossless video transport at any scale, from live contribution via the Internet, to ultra-high-definition distribution in managed media networks spanning the globe.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight’s solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net