net+ Delivers First-Class OTT Multiscreen Experience With VO Player

PARIS — Feb. 20, 2018 — Viaccess-Orca, a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that net+, Switzerland's leading provider of French-speaking multimedia content, has launched its new multiscreen service powered by VO Player. VO's multi-platform secure video player, which includes DRM for VOD and live content, enables net+ to deliver a unified viewer experience across Android™ and iOS® devices, as well as on PCs and Macs via web browsers. The VO Player is compliant with the DVB-Sub subtitle format, allowing the operator to reuse subtitle tracks of existing video content and legacy stream generation systems.



"Competition amongst OTT providers is intense. To monetize our multiscreen offering, we needed a secure video player that allows us to deliver popular programming, including advanced capabilities like time-shift TV and graphical subtitles, with a short time to market," said Romain Lonfat, Head of TV at netplus.ch SA. "VO Player, combined with support from Viaccess-Orca's DevOps organization, perfectly suits our requirement for a high-quality video player with a responsive technology service team."



VO's secure video player offers seamless integration with Verimatrix ViewRight Web and additional protection such as screen casting and recording securities. With the VO Player net+ can meet security requirements from content owners, including major Hollywood studios and sports federations like the NHL, and focus on content discovery and delivery, while VO manages secure content consumption on multiple devices.



"The OTT multiscreen environment is always changing, and it's important that operators differentiate the user experience and ensure a fast time to market for their services," said Benoit Brieussel, Vice President Sales Player at Viaccess-Orca. "VO's secure video player is extremely flexible, secure, and high-performing, allowing net+ to deliver compelling experiences on all connected devices from a single platform."



VO's Secure Video Player will be on display in Stand 5C71 at Mobile World Congress 2018, Feb. 26 to March 1 in Barcelona. Set up a meeting at https://www.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/mwc-2018.



About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.



Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers



For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.



