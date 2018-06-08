Neil Berry Joins Airbeem as Chief Revenue Officer

London, 8 June, 2018: Airbeem, the OTT content distribution platform, today announced that former Comcast Technology Solutions VP & MD International Neil Berry has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for leading the global sales, business development and marketing growth of the company. Airbeem provides off-the-shelf solutions to content owners to enable them to easily create direct to consumer OTT video channels.

Neil is a proven high growth executive and a veteran in the video technology industry, having held executive roles at Ooyala, Piksel and Comcast. Previously, Neil was VP & MD International for Comcast Technology Solutions, where he was responsible for leading the revenue growth in the international team outside North America.

Neil has been building and growing OTT services in the TV industry for many years. He has helped both large and small video businesses monetize their premium content across multiple platforms having been involved in over 75 OTT service provider launches over the years. He brings over 25 years of executive leadership, strategy, product experience and expertise in developing highly effective marketing and commercial revenue teams to the role.

Neil also played a key executive role in leading the launch and hyper growth of online video provider Ooyala’s international operations. He scaled and grew the revenue and operations significantly, enabling a successful exit to Telstra.

Steve Hardman, CEO and Founder, Airbeem, said: “We are so pleased to have Neil join our executive team. His enviable track record and experience within the OTT industry will help us take Airbeem to the next level of growth globally.”

Neil Berry, Chief Revenue Officer, Airbeem said: “Consumers are driving the real change in how media companies need to deliver their content. Every content owner now needs to develop a direct to consumer approach to content delivery in order to provide the level of personalisation that is demanded by today’s audiences. Airbeem offers a unique, disruptive and next generation solution to content owners, providing real time innovative UX and monetisation tools to enhance the user experience, underpinned by a unique commercial go to market approach.”

Neil’s appointment follows Airbeem securing Series A funding round led by Edge Investment, enabling Airbeem to scale its product R&D sales and marketing and customer success teams worldwide. Airbeem has also recently appointed Thorsten Sauer, former President of Ericsson Broadcast and Media Services, as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Airbeem

Airbeem provides an end to end content distribution platform and video experience platform empowering media companies, sports brands, broadcasters and content owners to create their own online video channels. Airbeem's leading software as a service (SaaS) solution is powered by the technology larger broadcasters use, which Airbeem is able to offer to any content owner to help them rapidly deploy immersive video experiences across platforms, combining out of the box business model innovation through flexible monetization models, such as SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and call to action models, backed by analytical insights to optimise and personalise the user experience.

Airbeem’s Unique Dashboard provides an agile application builder to manage, control and dynamically change user experience through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, set top boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Airbeem’s team brings years of video and TV experience and strong industry partnerships to offer a powerful SaaS based OTT solution backed by a customer success passion intrinsically linking them to the success of their customers video service.