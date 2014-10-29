NBCUniversal's Telemundo And Mun2 Take Over As The Official Spanish-Language Broadcaster Of FIFA World Cup™ In The U.S.

New York & Miami – October 28, 2014– Today NBCUniversal’s Telemundo and mun2 took over as the official Spanish-language Home of the FIFA World Cup™ in the U.S. across all video platforms following the unveiling of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ emblem in Moscow. The company also announced its broadcast plans for the upcoming other FIFA Events in 2015 to be featured across the Telemundo network and stations, the cable network mun2 and all its digital properties.

“Three years and one week ago, NBCUniversal announced the game-changing acquisition of the exclusive Spanish-language US media rights to the FIFA World Cup™,” said Joe Uva, Chairman, Hispanic Enterprises and Content, NBCUniversal. “Today we are proud to see the first tangible manifestation of this major acquisition, which will bring unprecedented exposure for Telemundo and mun2 and offer a unique opportunity to accelerate audience growth and consolidate our position in the industry.”

During 2015 Telemundo and mun2 will feature 188 FIFA Events matches totaling more than 550 hours of FIFA world-class soccer. The NBCUniversal networks will cover four FIFA Events in 2015: the Men’s FIFA U-20 World Cup, hosted by New Zealand from May 30 to June 20; the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ played in Canada from June 6 to July 5; the Men’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup hosted by Portugal from July 9 to July 19 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup played in Chile from October 17 to November 8.

The networks also unveiled a composite emblem that harmonizes the images of the two Hispanic networks with the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ emblem. The resulting piece symbolizes the tournament’s values and traditions and officially endows Telemundo and mun2 with the character of the official Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup™.

A pillar of Telemundo’s and mun2’s broadcast will be the experienced team of soccer narrators and commentators coupled with the unmatched story-telling tradition of its award-winning Sports division. The team of commentators led by Andres Cantor, named by FIFA as one of the World’s Top Legendary Commentators, offers a unique combination of former players like Carlos Hermosillo and Manuel Sol, and soccer experts such as Sammy Sadovnik.

Leveraging over two decades of experience producing major soccer events, including numerous FIFA World Cup™ qualifying matches, the Telemundo network and its stations will incorporate FIFA World Cup™ related content in their regular programming to keep audiences abreast of the latest news and developments and build a seamless continuity throughout the whole day across all FIFA Events.

The Hispanic cable network mun2 will also embrace the FIFA World Cup™ as it continues to deliver the best in high profile, must-see sports properties including the Barclays Premier League (BPL), the NFL on mun2, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the NASCAR Mexico Toyota Series.