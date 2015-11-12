NBCUNIVERSAL TELEMUNDO ENTERPRISES LAUNCHES FINANCIAL LITERACY CAMPAIGN ‘TU DINERO ES TU FUTURO’ AIMED AT EMPOWERING HISPANICS, COMMANDING $1.3 TRILLION IN PURCHASING POWER

Latinum to Unveil a Quarterly Hispanic Economic Sentiment Tracker Study on How U.S. Hispanics View Personal Finances and the Situation of the U.S. Economy at Large

ASPIRA, CNC and Hispanic Federation to Serve as Campaign Partners to Further Awareness within the Hispanic Community

NBCUniversal Launches Suite of Financial Tools in Partnership with the Council for Economic Education and CNBC Will Collaborate as Digital Content Partners

NEW YORK – November 12, 2015 – NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises today announced "Tu Dinero es Tu Futuro" (Your Money is Your Future), a company-driven financial education initiative designed to support financial literacy among Spanish-language viewers. As unemployment rates continue to decline, U.S. Hispanics are becoming an influential piece of the American economic pie, with $1.3 trillion in purchasing power. Unfortunately, due to language and cultural barriers, U.S. Hispanic households are more than five times more likely to be unbanked and almost two times more likely to be underbanked than non-Hispanics, according to a 2015 Latinum Network study. The “Tu Dinero Es Tu Futuro” campaign will promote financial literacy for the 54 million Hispanics in America, helping them achieve long-term financial success by focusing on major common hurdles, such as managing debt, home ownership, retirement planning and paying for college.

The campaign, in partnership with ASPIRA, CNC and Hispanic Federation, officially launched today with a panel event from the NASDAQ in New York City, where Latinum unveiled insights from research projects completed in partnership with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. The event included a presentation on Latinum’s quarterly ‘Hispanic Economic Sentiment Tracker’ to show how Hispanics across the acculturation spectrum view their own personal economic situation and the economic situation of the U.S. economy at large. In addition, findings from Latinum’s research project ‘The Big Shift’ were discussed, revealing data aimed at understanding the rapid rise of the multicultural segment within the larger U.S. economy. The panel was hosted by “Noticiero Telemundo” weekend anchor, Edgardo del Villar, and featured panelists Ronald Blackburn, President & CEO, ASPIRA; Sonia Lopez, President and CEO, CNC; Chris Caltabiano, Chief Program Officer, Council for Economic Education, and Jose Calderon, President, Hispanic Federation.

“Tu Dinero Es Tu Futuro” will engage the Hispanic community through a robust website, digital tools, social engagement, PSAs, weekly segments on Telemundo’s morning show, “Un Nuevo Dia,” and “Noticiero Telemundo,” grassroots marketing and more, in an effort to empower this growing group of our nation’s population and enhance the financial future of all Americans. The relative youth of the Hispanic population (of the nearly half of all millennials who identify as multicultural, Hispanics make up 21%) means many in the community have not yet hit their peak earning potential, making it an optimal time to connect them with information about securing their finances and future.

“The Latino population contributes greatly to the overall economic health of our nation,” said Rocky Egusquiza, Vice President, Community Affairs, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Their financial success is key to our future and we are proud to take advantage of our extensive reach and resources at TELEMUNDO to provide our audience with the information and tools they need to reach their financial dreams.”

As national partners for the campaign, ASPIRA’s Youth Development Program will work to engage ASPIRA clubs in an awareness competition, via PSAs and social media, to increase financial literacy among youth utilizing “Tu Dinero Es Tu Futuro” tools. CNC will host monthly comprehensive financial literacy workshops in Miami, Florida, covering topics such as “How to Manage Debt,” “Planning Your Retirement,” “How to Save and Invest,” and more. The Hispanic Federation will hold quarterly financial town hall meetings in New York based on the “Tu Dinero es Tu Futuro” curriculum. It will also list TELEMUNDO as a national partner in the financial literacy resource page of its website, promote workshops via social media and provide content and expert resources for on-air and multiplatform productions.

In addition, NBCUniversal has partnered with the Council for Economic Education to develop a suite of tools that will be incorporated in the “Tu Dinero es Tu Futuro” campaign to help guide consumers through common financial decisions they will face throughout their lives. These tools, featuring financial calculators, will emphasize consumer education around financial literacy and include key categories such as financial basics, buying a home and planning for retirement. CNBC will also collaborate with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises as a digital content partner, with a dedicated section on the website, including personal finance headlines and videos that provide financial tips.

To learn more about the initiative, visit: www.tudineroestufuturo.com or www.yourmoneyisyourfuture.com.

