NBCUNIVERSAL HISPANIC GROUP LAUNCHES ‘MOVIMIENTO’ – AN INNOVATIVE SOCIAL-FIRST MOVEMENT UNCOVERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF MULTICULTURAL STARS

MIAMI – April 4, 2016 – NBCUniversal Hispanic Group announced today, “Movimiento” a social-first movement based on CultureFirst™– a first-of-its-kind report on U.S. Latinos from NBCUniversal’s consumer insights practice, The Curve Report, in collaboration with Telemundo – research findings exposing the next generation of multicultural storytellers, artists, filmmakers, social media stars and more. With a focus on key Latino passion points: music, movies, food, style, comedy and sports. The first project of the initiative will be “Movimiento Música,” a social video series with multi-platform extensions dedicated to aligning emerging artists and their content with forward-thinking brands.

Samsung will power the “Movimiento Música” social-hub, highlighting The Panacea Project – the first featured artist of the Música platform. The series, which will debut at the end of April, will feature non-stop music content that introduces viewers to The Panacea Project. Aimed at ‘Generation M’ (millennial, mobile, multicultural) users, the campaign will track their love of New York City and how that influences their artistry.

"Movimiento Música builds on the insights of CultureFirst™ by tapping into the power of musical discovery as a key cultural connector for Hispanics and millennials, vividly brought to life through the musical journey to stardom,” said Mike Rosen, Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, News and Hispanic Groups, NBCUniversal. “Under the leadership of our Network Partnerships team, this is another shining example of the innovative, culturally relevant solutions we create with our clients to help them connect with the Hispanic audience".

With the support of Samsung, The Panacea Project will make their official debut at the Latin Billboard Music Awards on Thursday, April 28, with a special Red Carpet musical moment and teasers to exclusive digital and social content using the hashtag #themvto to promote the series launch the following night.

In addition to product integrations within episodes, Samsung will have 100% category exclusivity for the first Música artist and will use the branded content to help introduce their new Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge smartphones. Samsung and The Panacea Project will also be featured in cross-promotional efforts on the popular Telemundo series, “Un Nuevo Dia,” “Suelta La Sopa” and “Titulares Y Mas,” and a one hour on-air special on NBC UNIVERSO. Additional digital and social elements of the campaign will be highlighted via Social Synch, a branded YouTube Channel, Samsung site takeovers on Telemundo.com, a Facebook Audience Extension and more.

