NBCU TELEMUNDO ENTERPRISES EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH ANDRÉS CANTOR AS LEAD SPORTS ANCHOR FOR TELEMUNDO AND NBC UNIVERSO

Miami –November 16, 2015- NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced today that it has secured the services of acclaimed soccer announcer Andrés Cantor through the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™. The contract multi-year extension ensures that Cantor, known for his epic goal calls, will serve as lead broadcaster and play by play announcer for TELEMUNDO and NBC UNIVERSO, including the upcoming Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup™, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™.

“Andres Cantor is the indisputable voice of soccer in this country,” said Eli Velázquez, Executive Vice President of NBC DEPORTES. “In addition to his amazing work delivering the emotion and passion of the game that means so much to our audience in his play by play and commentary, Andres is also an accomplished journalist and a recipient of numerous prestigious awards. We are thrilled that we will have him on our stellar team of soccer announcers and experts for the two largest global sports events: the Summer Olympics and the FIFA World Cup for many years to come.”

"Andres will play a central role in the broadcast of the most important sports events of Telemundo's and NBC Universo's history,” said Luis Silberwasser, President of Telemundo Network and NBC Universo. “An experienced and highly respected soccer expert, Andres has been the face and voice of our sports programming and we look forward to continue working with him for years to come.”

Cantor has almost three decades of experience as a leading sports broadcaster on television and radio. He is a veteran of four successive Summer Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and the Winter Olympics Torino 2006. The Rio Summer Olympics 2016 will mark his sixth Olympic Games serving as a co-host of our coverage and lead play by play announcer for soccer.

Cantor has covered every FIFA World Cup since Italy 1990, and achieved a cult status for his signature cry of “GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL” during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. His rise in popularity in 94 saw him explore new frontiers in Hollywood, including appearances movies such as “Speed Racer” and The Muppets and an appearance as himself in the popular animated comedy “The Simpsons.” Cantor’s goal calls have become synonymous with the growth of the sport in the United States; his call of Landon Donovan’s last-minute goal for the U.S. against Algeria during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and more recently, his epic 38 seconds goal call of a spectacular score by U.S.A.’s Carli Lloyd at the Women’s World Cup Final, have become viral sensations and are etched as part of the history of the sport.

Andrés Cantor is the only Spanish-language announcer to be recognized in the official FIFA magazine’s list of the world’s top soccer commentators. A recipient of numerous awards throughout his career, Cantor in 2014 collected his third and most recent Emmy© Award in the category of Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish.

