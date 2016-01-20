NBCU HISPANICS PLUS, BOLSTERED BY TELEMUNDO DIGITAL PROPERTIES, CLOSES 2015 REACHING OVER 30 MILLION USERS, UP 16% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

MIAMI – January 20, 2016 – Fueled by the division’s original content production capabilities and TELEMUNDO’s digital properties, NBCU Hispanics Plus, the cross-company digital platform, delivers the largest digital footprint among U.S. Spanish-language broadcast networks, reaching nearly 31 million Hispanics online, according to comScore. In 2015, NBCU Hispanics Plus experienced growth of 16 percent year-over-year, now reaching 80 percent of all online Hispanics. Furthermore, NBCU Hispanics Plus reaches 14.8 million Hispanics ages 18-34, or 90 percent of all millennial online Hispanics. Comparatively, its closest Spanish-language competitor, Univision Digital, reaches 7.6 million Hispanics online, 20 percent of all online Hispanics, and 3.1 million Hispanics ages 18-34, 19 percent of all online millennial Hispanics.

“NBCUniversal’s scale and commitment to innovative custom content sets us apart from the competition and helps us superserve our digital native audience” said Peter Blacker, Executive Vice President, Digital Media & Emerging Business, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Our focus on engaging millennial, multicultural and mobile users is key to our success in reaching consumers across all screens, in ways that are relevant to their lives.”

In addition, TELEMUNDO’s social accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram grew 60 percent year-over-year in fans, adding four million to its social footprint for a total of 10.6 million global fans, the largest social footprint of U.S. Spanish-language broadcast networks, according to Shareablee. In the same timeframe, Univision grew 34 percent, adding 1.6 million fans to its social fanbase for a total of 6.4 million global users. TELEMUNDO also generated 301 percent more engagement in 2015 than 2014, which helped it become the seventh-most-engaged brand on Facebook.

As previously announced, in November 2015, TELEMUNDO became the first ever Spanish-language television network to surpass the one million subscriber mark, receiving YouTube's coveted "Gold Button" Award. The channel was launched in September 2011 and reached this milestone through a variety of original digital content and "best of" moments from the network's engaging on-air programming. TELEMUNDO's Youtube channel saw significant year-over-year growth in 2015, adding 613,000 subscribers from January 1 to October 31.

Supported by the success of the Telemundo Now app, a destination to enjoy full episodes and exclusive content from its most popular shows, TELEMUNDO also ranked as the #1 Hispanic VOD network in 2015 for the fifth straight year, according to Rentrak.

Additional digital and social highlights include:

· Season three of TELEMUNDO’s hit Super Series El Señor de los Cielos became the network’s most digital novela of all time, reaching over 3.8 million unique users across digital platforms, up 30 percent from season two.

· El Señor de los Cielos grew its social universe by more than 2.5 million fans from season two to three, for an overall fanbase increase of 498 percent across Facebook and Twitter.

· Señora Acero 2 reached over 1.6M unique users across digital platforms, +27% from Señora Acero 1 throughout the full season

· Señora Acero 2 generated a total of 14.6M actions across Facebook and Twitter throughout its run, +197% vs. Señora Acero 1

· With 2.9M VOD transactions through December, Celia is pacing to be TELEMUNDO’s #1 VOD property of all time.

· Billboard Latin Music Awards 2015 reached 1.5 million digital unique users, +16% compared 2014 and +85% compared to 2013.

· For Premios Tu Mundo, fans worldwide generated more than 10 million votes for their favorite actors, singers and TV moments, +78% vs. 2014.

· In 2015, the network’s News digital properties brought an average of 2.4 million uniques, +235% compared to 2014.

· The News growth was led by Un Nuevo Día, which averaged 855K monthly uniques, +547% vs. 2014.

· Suelta La Sopa’s social footprint grew by 131% year-over-year, growing from 1.3M to 3M across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

· Al Rojo Vivo’s social footprint grew by 38% year-over-year, growing from 4M to 5M across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

· TELEMUNDO Network was ranked the #1 most socially engaged network by Shareablee in their U.S. TV Network Ranking with an Action to Fan index of 535

· TELEMUNDO ranked among the top five TV networks on Facebook for the month of December

Source: comScore Multiplatform Report, Base: P2+, November 2014 vs November 2015; YouTube: YouTube Analytics, 2015; Rentrak; Adobe Analytics, US Only 2014 vs 2015; Voting: Telescope 2014 vs 2015; Social: Shareablee 2014 vs 2015, Shareablee, US Top Ten TV Networks by Social Presence, December 2015; VOD: Rentrak OnDemand Essentials, 2011-2015