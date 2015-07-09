NBC's Top-Rated Summer Series 'America's Got Talent' Launches App on the App Store and Google Play

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — July 9, 2015 — NBC Entertainment has announced the official launch of its new “AGT” App, the perfect accompaniment to the network’s summer hit series “America’s Got Talent.” The App will be available on the App Store and Google Play starting today.

The app, the latest example of NBC’s effort to create second-screen experiences around live events, allows fans to vote using their own customized buzzers -- complete with soundbytes from AGT’s judges. Viewers using the app can see real-time results totaled from voting activity across the nation.

“We know our dedicated fans watching at home want to be able to participate on each telecast and have the ability to vote for their favorite acts. This interactive new App gives them that golden opportunity,” said Robert Hayes, Executive Vice President, Digital, NBC Entertainment. “It’s a must have for all ‘AGT’ viewers who want their voices heard.”

The app is packed with personality — users can create their own buzzers with real quotes from AGT’s judges, including Howie Mandel’s “You just hit it out of the park on the biggest stage in the world” and “It was just boring. It bored me. I want to be excited”; Heidi Klum’s “Did I look away? No. I wanted to see it all”; Howard Stern’s “I did not like this…I loved it”; and Mel B’s “That was off the chain!”

Currently in its 10th’season, “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and is the #1 series on the Big 4 broadcast networks in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; adults 18-34 (tie) and men 18-34; teens 12-17, kids 2-11 and total viewers. “Talent” is averaging a 2.9 rating, 10 share in adults 18-49 and 12.2 million viewers overall, according to “most current” figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Download the official “AGT” app from the App Store or get it on Google Play: http://www.nbc.com/agtapp

“AGT” App Features:

* Use your green, red and golden buzzers for televised acts and see real-time results.

* Customize and sound off with your buzzer using phrases from the judges.

* Share your choices on Facebook and Twitter.

* Check out episode results.

Live Show Features:

* Vote for your favorite acts during the live voting episodes.

* Save acts during results nights.

* Tweet Nick and the judges straight from the App .

NBC’s top-rated summer series, “America’s Got Talent,” is currently celebrating its landmark 10th season with the hottest performers from across the country competing for America’s vote. Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel serve as judges and Nick Cannon is host.

With the talent search open to acts of all ages, “America’s Got Talent” has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of the American spirit, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying for their chance to win America’s hearts and the $1 million prize.

Last summer, “America’s Got Talent” remained the #1 summer show in total viewers for the ninth consecutive year. For the first time in the show’s history, America chose a magician as their winner during last season’s “America’s Got Talent.” Rhode Island native Mat Franco, who will headline a show at the LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas starting in August, will also star in two NBC primetime specials this summer.

“America’s Got Talent” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers. The “Got Talent” format, co-owned by Syco Entertainment and FremantleMedia, holds the Guinness World Records title for the Most Successful TV Format in History, having been commissioned in an impressive 66 territories worldwide. “America’s Got Talent” also airs in 193 countries around the globe and has been the #1 U.S. summer reality series for the past decade.

Please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt

For the latest “America’s Got Talent” news, videos, and photos, please like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

https://www.facebook.com/nbcagt

https://twitter.com/nbcagt #AGT