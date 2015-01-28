NBC Universo to Air the Exclusive Spanish-Language Telecast of Super Bowl XLIX for Millions of Viewers on Multiple Platforms

LOS ANGELES, January 27, 2015 – NBC UNIVERSO, the modern general entertainment cable channel for Latinos, debuts on Sun., Feb. 1, as the home of the exclusive Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl XLIX. The network will offer comprehensive football coverage and nine consecutive hours of exciting football action and related entertainment on TV to viewers beginning at 2 p.m. ET. NBC UNIVERSO is the evolution of the cable channel mun2.

Viewers can catch all the action on NBC UNIVERSO live through their cable, satellite or telco provider. AT&T U-verse®, Cablevision’s Optimum TV, Comcast’s XFINITY TV, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DISH Network, and Verizon FiOS will be offering a one-day free preview so that all of their subscribers can tune-in on Feb. 1 to enjoy NBC UNIVERSO programming – including Super Bowl XLIX in Spanish. All told, more than 74 million homes will have access to Super Bowl XLIX in Spanish through their television provider. In addition, NBC UNIVERSO will feature Super Bowl XLIX in Spanish and “La NFL en NBC UNIVERSO Super Bowl XLIX Pre-Game Show” online at www.nbcuniverso.com as a free preview of its TV Everywhere offering via desktop streaming.

“We’re proud to re-launch as NBC Universo in conjunction with the biggest sporting event in the country, and to bring to the most Latino viewers possible the Super Bowl telecast in their language,” said Rubén Mendiola, president, NBC UNIVERSO. “Our mission is to bring Latinos the best in sports and entertainment, and we’re excited to bring together such a quality football experience that can be shared so broadly, whether with your family in the living room, or wherever you may be connected from a laptop.”

NBC UNIVERSO will offer the following Super Bowl Sunday programming:

“Sabor al Super Bowl” airs at 2 p.m. ET:

The one-hour special offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at all the action leading up to Super Bowl XLIX, and will feature an exclusive interview with global superstar and Halftime Show performer, Katy Perry.

“Estrellas del Medio Tiempo” airs at 3 p.m. ET:

An NBC UNIVERSO exclusive, we take a look back at the superstars who have graced the Super Bowl Halftime stage, and feature some of their best music.

“Road to the Super Bowl” airs at 4 p.m. ET:

NFL Films takes a look back at the 2014 NFL season on the Road to Super Bowl XLIX. Relive the moments and the drama that unfolded week-to-week across the NFL, and how the Seahawks and the Patriots defeated every rival on their way to Super Bowl Sunday.

“La NFL en NBC UNIVERSO Super Bowl XLIX Pre-Game Show” airs at 5 p.m. ET:

Features a mix of player interviews, highlights and news from Super Bowl week, team analysis with current and former Latino NFL players, team stats and storylines, an exclusive interview with Super Bowl XLIX Halftime performer Katy Perry and more.

The exclusive Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl XLIX airs live at 6 p.m. ET:

The exclusive Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl XLIX from Glendale, Arizona begins at 6 p.m. ET where the defending Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, will face the New England Patriots. The live coverage will be narrated by play-by-play announcer Rene Giraldo, along with color commentator Edgar Lopez and sideline reporter Veronica Contreras. The live coverage will also feature the Halftime Show starring best-selling international superstar Katy Perry.

To find NBC UNIVERSO in your channel lineup in your area, please visit www.nbcuniverso.com.