NBC TEAMS UP WITH WALGREENS AND M&M’S® BRAND AROUND FIRST-EVER U.S. “RED NOSE DAY” TELECAST THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2015

Walgreens Will be the Exclusive Retailer of Red Noses in the U.S.

New York, NY, April 2, 2015 – NBC today announced its collaboration with Walgreens and M&M’S® Brand around its first-ever “Red Nose Day” broadcast. With a focus on driving change through powerful entertainment, Walgreens and M&M’S will be two of the presenting media sponsors of the three-hour “Red Nose Day” special on NBC, Thursday, May 21 (8-11 p.m. ET).

The live broadcast special will feature stand-up performances, sketch comedy, videos produced by Funny Or Die, and music performances from A-list artists. ‘Red Nose Day’ is an enormously popular annual event in the U.K. and has raised more than $1 billion over the past 30 years for organizations addressing poverty.

As part of “Red Nose Day” on NBC, from April 17 through May 30, red noses will be available at Walgreens, the exclusive retailer of the emblematic noses in the U.S., for $1 each, with proceeds contributed to the Red Nose Day Fund.* The money raised during “Red Nose Day” will be used to fund programs that address the needs of children and young people living in poverty in the U.S. and internationally. The proceeds will be split between pre-selected domestic and international charity partners, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America; charity: water; Children’s Health Fund; Feeding America; Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance; the Global Fund; LIFT; National Council of La Raza; National Urban League; Oxfam America; Save the Children and United Way.

“We are very excited to bring this internationally acclaimed live event to U.S. audiences to shine a light on the incredible efforts of poverty-fighting charities around the world,” said Dan Lovinger, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Advertising Sales Group, NBCUniversal. “‘Red Nose Day’ gives our advertising partners a unique opportunity to be a part of this first-ever national broadcast and harness the power of live programming for all the right reasons.”

Walgreens and M&M’S will have an on-air and online presence across NBC’s platforms, including the dedicated site for the NBC telecast at www.rednosedayusa.com.

“’Red Nose Day’ is all about being funny to raise money, and we’re delighted to work with NBC, Mars and Comic Relief to bring this fun charity event to the U.S. for the first time,” said Alex Gourlay, President of Walgreens. “The money goes to charities that help those who are less fortunate live happier, healthier lives – the same way Walgreens helps our customers be happy and healthy. While supporting Red Nose Day, I hope we’ll all have some fun with the Red Noses – a good laugh for a good cause.”

Richard Curtis, co-founder of ‘Red Nose Day’ and Comic Relief in the UK, will serve as an executive producer for the NBC telecast (a Universal Television production), along with Hamish Hamilton and Ian Stewart of Done + Dusted Productions. Henrietta Conrad and Lily Sobhani will also serve as executive producers, as will Mike Farah, Anna Wenger and Joe Farrell from Funny Or Die. Hamilton is set to direct.

"Red Nose Day has been an extraordinary success in the UK due to the amazing support of the public, the artists and our wonderful corporate partners. They provide a simple way for the public to get involved by buying a nose or product, each of which can help to save or change a child's life,” said Curtis. “On behalf of the Red Nose Day charity, I am absolutely delighted that both Walgreens and M&M's have come on board as the inaugural sponsors of this first ‘Red Nose Day’ event in America to complement the amazing support of NBC as our broadcast partner."

Funny Or Die, the award-winning top destination for comedy on the web, and producer of high-quality content across numerous platforms, will partner with NBC to create original content for the special.

“Mars, Incorporated is already a proud partner for ‘Red Nose Day’ in the UK”, said Lee Andrews, Vice President, Corporate Affairs for Mars Chocolate North America. “The M&M’S® Brand is one of the world’s most beloved chocolate candies and a leader in colorful fun, so it’s a natural fit to leverage our brand and humor to help raise money through this partnership with ‘Red Nose Day.’ We’re very proud to be involved, and are looking forward to raising awareness and making a difference in our own, uniquely fun way.”

*Noses are sold for $1 each, with 50 cents being contributed to the Red Nose Day Fund. No portion of purchase is tax deductible. Red Nose Day Fund’s objective is to lift children out of poverty in the US and internationally. For more information about Red Nose Day Fund, visit www.rednosedayusa.com.

About Red Nose Day Red Nose Day was created to raise money to help children and young people living in poverty in the United States and some of the poorest communities around the world. The inaugural Red Nose Day will be held on Thursday May 21, 2015. The day’s events will culminate in a three-hour entertainment TV special on NBC, featuring the country’s favorite comedians, musicians and Hollywood stars. Money raised will go to the Red Nose Day Fund, a program of Comic Relief, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) public charity. The Red Nose Day Fund will distribute the money raised by the Red Nose Day campaign to charity partners whose work helps to achieve Comic Relief, Inc.’s vision of a just world free from poverty.

