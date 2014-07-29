NBC Sports Group Launches New Reality Series - ‘Mecum Dealmakers’ - July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 29, 2013 – NBC Sports Group will launch a new reality series – Mecum Dealmakers – on Thursday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, providing car enthusiasts with a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the high-intensity world of Mecum Auctions, as collector cars change hands with the smack of an auction gavel.

Mecum Dealmakers dovetails off of the Mecum Auctions series on NBCSN, and tells the story of President and Founder Dana Mecum and his son Frank Mecum. The father-son tandem works together to manage the high pressure of the auction floor, where buyers and sellers hope to make the deal of a lifetime, often with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line.

Mecum Dealmakers debuts on Thursday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN with the 2014 Houston auction. The debut episode features a 1964 Ford GT40 Prototype on the auction block that was purchased by Utah Jazz CEO Greg Miller for more than $7 million, as well as segments with former Houston Rockets owner Charlie Thomas, and NFL TE Kellen Winslow Jr., who had his eyes set on a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. NBC will also air an encore presentation of Mecum Dealmakers: Houston on Sunday, August 3 at 2 p.m. ET.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mecum Dealmakers to our growing car enthusiast audience on NBCSN,” said Ron Wechsler, VP, Original Programming and Entertainment, NBC Sports Group. “The atmosphere and high intensity of Mecum Auctions is paralleled by the unique personalities of Dana Mecum and his son Frank, who balance the tension between buyers and sellers and really bring Mecum Dealmakers to life.”

“Mecum Auctions is elated to be collaborating with NBCSN to deliver a taste of the collector car auction business to a broader group far beyond the collector car world,” commented Mecum Auctions’ CEO Dave Magers. “Mecum Dealmakers delivers in-depth insight to our existing fan base who follow the live auctions, and it also serves to expose our hobby, and the Mecum brand, to a whole new audience.”

Each 60-minute iteration of the 11-episode series will examine a specific auction from the 2014 Mecum Auctions’ season, including both Kansas City auctions, and will air weekly on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Mecum Auctions has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for more than 27 years, and offers in excess of 15,000 vehicles per year, making it the leader in collector car and Road Art auctions throughout the United States.

For the full telecast schedule, click here.