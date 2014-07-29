NBC’s Summer Hit ‘America’s Got Talent’ Adds Voting and Instant Save on Google Search Starting July 29

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif — July 29, 2014 — NBC’s America’s Got Talent is partnering with Google for interactive viewer voting and instant save features. For the first time, fans of the hit show can search on Google.com or via the Google Search App for the term “America’s Got Talent” or “AGT” starting at the end of the show tonight Tuesday, July 29 10:55 p.m.-12 p.m. ET the next day) to access the vote and starting Wednesday, July 30 (9-10 p.m. ET) during the results shows to instantly save an act that is close to being sent home.

“We are excited to bring viewers more easy and interactive ways to participate in America’s Got Talent,” said Robert Hayes, executive VP, Digital, NBC Entertainment. “By partnering with Google, we hope to give all fans the power to make a difference in the outcome of the show.”

The new “Snapple Save” in the results shows completely changes the game in how fans choose the fate of the acts. Starting Wednesday, July 30 during the live show, fans in Eastern and Central time zones will be able to type in searches like “Snapple Save” or “America’s Got Talent Save" on Google Search when the voting window opens. The Google voting box will show up in their search results and fans logged into their Google accounts to submit their save. The act with the most saves at the end of each night’s save window will be able to continue in the competition. Shortly after 6 p.m., fans in the Pacific time zone will be able to follow the save process by monitoring the America’s Got Talent social profiles on Google+ (+nbcagt), Twitter (@nbcagt) and Facebook (/nbcagt) and participate via Google Search when the save window is opened.

“We’re excited to bring fans an easy and interactive way to vote for their favorite acts on America’s Got Talent,” said Anjali Joshi, VP of Product Management, Google. “With a simple search on your mobile phone, tablet, or desktop, you can support acts you love, and also help save them from elimination.”

The voting experience with Google Search provides a new and easy way for fans to vote by searching for “AGT” on Google. The Google voting features will show up in their results page displaying the eligible acts for that night’s vote. Viewers can vote up to 10 times via the Google vote method per account, using mobile devices, tablets or computers. Voters must be 13 years of age or older and a legal resident of the U.S., D.C., or Puerto Rico. Fans will still be able to use traditional voting methods via phone, NBC.com and Facebook.

America’s Got Talent is produced by Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America. Simon Cowell, Jason Raff, Sam Donnelly, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt

For more detail about “Snapple Save” please see the America’s Got Talent page and official rules at nbc.com/agtsnapplesave.