NBC Owned Stations Win Most 2015 Gracie Awards Of Any Other Station Group

NBC Owned Stations in Washington, D.C., the Bay Area, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth Receive Total of Six Gracie Awards For Outstanding Work Created By Women Journalists

NEW YORK, NY – (March 5, 2015) – The NBC Owned Television Stations won a combined six 2015 Gracie Awards, the most of any station group, for exemplary work and programming created by women journalists. Established in 1965, the Gracie Awards are presented by the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) Foundation and recognize outstanding women journalists, entertainers and individuals who have made significant contributions to the media industry.

The NBC Owned Stations that were announced as 2015 Gracie award winners include NBC4 Washington / WRC, NBC Bay Area / KNTV, NBC 5 Chicago / WMAQ and NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS. NBC Bay Area received a total of three Gracie Awards, recognizing outstanding investigative and documentary work.

The following is a complete list of all NBC Owned Station Gracie Award winners:

NBC Bay Area / KNTV: Liza Meak, Outstanding Producer - Documentary/Reality

NBC Bay Area / KNTV: Liza Meak, Molly’s Journey - Outstanding Documentary

NBC Bay Area / KNTV: Vicky Nguyen, Sysco's Dirty Secret - Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature

NBC 5 Chicago / WMAQ: Marion Brooks, Sex Trafficking - Outstanding Series

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS: Meredith Land, Stopping Seizures - Outstanding Hard News Feature

NBC4 Washington / WRC: Tisha Thompson, Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent

This year’s 40th Anniversary Gracie Awards Gala will take place on May 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Local market, public, digital and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards luncheon on June 22, 2015 in New York City. For a complete and detailed list of all the winners, please access the AWM website here.

