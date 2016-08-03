NBC Olympics Taps 2C Creative to Capture Connective Energy of Its Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony Coverage in Powerful Promo

To generate anticipation for its upcoming broadcast of the Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony, NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, turned to 2C Creative to collaborate on a powerful promo – a spot capable of conveying the globally unifying energy of this special event, which will be reflected in NBC Olympics’ August 5th broadcast.

NBC Olympics asked 2C to draw on a mix of creative ingenuity and special effects in generating a visual spirit of togetherness that serves as the promo’s overarching theme. One of the creative agency’s biggest challenges for the project was creating a 3D rig for the colorful lines that drive the spot. The goal was to generate a true 3D look and feel, which meant it had to visually work from several different angles.

To achieve this, the team devised a setup using Cinema 4D that gave them the flexibility they needed while also achieving the look they desired. With this setup, 2C was able to rearrange the lines from scene to scene while keeping a consistent look and feel throughout the spot. The rig also allowed them to work efficiently and quickly given the project’s tight deadline. For the particle work and 3D line effect, 2C used X-Particles, an exceptionally fast tool that helped create a truly unique feel with a quick turnaround. Watch the spot HERE.

“In choosing these techniques, we set out to create a celebratory and festive spot for NBC Olympics where special effects underscore the unifying aspect of its Opening Ceremony broadcast. The line itself serves as this current of energy connecting viewers around the globe,” said Luis Martinez, 2C’s Design Director. “I always look forward to a challenge, and this one was especially rewarding in that it was our second NBC Olympics project.”

Just two years prior, NBC Olympics had brought on 2C for a promo teasing its broadcast of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.

The NBC Olympics Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony promo is set to run both on-air and in movie theaters leading up to the event, which airs on NBC August 5, 2016 at 7:30/6:30 p.m. Central.