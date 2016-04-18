NBC Olympics Selects Linear Acoustic to Provide Audio Upmixing for Its Production of 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

CLEVELAND, OH. – April 18, 2016 – NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Linear Acoustic to provide audio upmixing and technical support for its production of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad, which take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 5 - August 21. The announcement was made today by Karl Malone, Director, Sound Design, NBC Sports & Olympics and Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic and CTO of the Telos Alliance.

Over 40 Linear Acoustic UPMAX v4 units, along with remote controls, have been delivered to NBC Olympics for their coverage of the Rio Games. Linear Acoustic is also providing MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream Analyzers and on-site technical support.

“We are honored to work closely with Dave Mazza, Karl Malone and their teams at NBC Olympics on their coverage of the Rio Games,” says Carroll. “Linear Acoustic has been part of delivering engaging 5.1-channel surround experiences to NBC’s viewers of the Olympics since the Beijing Games in 2008, and we are excited to be a part of that experience again in Rio de Janeiro.”

“NBC is fortunate to have Linear Acoustic in our corner for the Rio 2016 Games. We have a long relationship which is borne out of a mutual desire to give the listener the most engaging sound experience possible for the biggest 5.1 surround sound sporting events in the world. Linear Acoustic has always worked with NBC to help advance our surround sound capabilities, forecast what we will want to see in the future, and actively listen to what the producers of high quality TV audio want.

Linear Acoustic will help us to blend, control and shape our 5.1 content into the high quality product it is. We are delighted to have them support us on our coverage of yet another Olympic Games,” said Malone.

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

For more information on NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Rio Olympics, please visit: http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high-quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award-winning Company is the television part of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance.