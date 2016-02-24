NBC AND LITTON ENTERTAINMENT EXPAND ICONIC ‘THE MORE YOU KNOW’ PLATFORM INTO NEW THREE-HOUR SATURDAY MORNING PROGRAMMING BLOCK

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Feb. 23, 2016 — NBC and Litton Entertainment, the preeminent independent producer of award-winning family programming, are partnering to expand NBC’s storied public service awareness brand “The More You Know” into an all-new programming block.

The block, which will air for three hours on Saturday mornings, will include six half-hour educational and informational series targeted to 13- to 16-year-olds with topics that appeal to the whole family including sports as a foundation for teen empowerment and leadership skills, global educational advancements, and heroic efforts to preserve the world's natural resources and precious wildlife.

Each of the shows will continue the legacy of NBC’s award-winning “The More You Know” platform that has for decades educated the public on important social issues, including education, environment, health, civic engagement and diversity. The dynamic programming block will showcase in-depth and inspiring stories featuring leading experts in nature, science and technology, as well as highlight role models from champion athletes to everyday heroes who strive to affect positive change in their communities.

“NBC is committed to putting great educational content on Saturday morning and we can’t think of a better partner than Litton, who is the clear leader in this field,” said Ted Harbert, Chairman, NBC Broadcasting. “By coupling Litton’s unparalleled expertise with NBC’s iconic ‘The More You Know’ brand, we are excited to help families come together to enjoy, watch and learn.”

“‘The More You Know’ is a powerful and unique platform that has inspired millions of NBC viewers for 30 years to act and promote positive change. Litton Entertainment has created thousands of hours of award-winning educational and inspirational television, and we are proud to partner on NBC’s renowned educational brand,” said Dave Morgan, Litton founder and CEO.

About NBC Entertainment

NBC Entertainment develops and schedules the network’s primetime, late-night, and daytime programming. NBC’s quality programs and balanced lineup have earned the network critical acclaim, numerous awards and ratings success. The network finished the 2014-15 season as No. 1 in the 18-49 demo for the second year in a row. NBC has earned more Emmy Awards than any network in television history. NBC’s scripted slate is highlighted by “Blindspot,” “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” “Shades of Blue,” “Superstore,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Grimm,” “The Night Shift,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “Telenovela” and “Undateable.” Unscripted series for NBC include the two-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition hit “The Voice” as well as “American Ninja Warrior,” “Celebrity Apprentice,” “The Biggest Loser,” “Hollywood Game Night,” and the perennial #1 most-watched summer series, “America’s Got Talent.”

In late night, NBC regularly delivers #1 broadcast results with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Last Call with Carson Daly” and “Saturday Night Live.” NBC Daytime’s “Days of our Lives” consistently ranks among daytime’s top programs in the valuable women 18-34 category. The five-time Emmy Award-winning NBC.com streams full episodes and provides original content for NBC entertainment shows online and through apps for mobile and tablet devices.

About Litton Entertainment

Litton Entertainment is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry creating and distributing quality programming for over twenty years. Litton’s Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, was the first program block of its kind airing Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton’s Weekend Adventure features all original E/I series including Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown, Emmy® winning Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Emmy® winning Rock the Park, Emmy® winning Born to Explore with Richard Wiese, Emmy® nominated Sea Rescue and Emmy® nominated The Wildlife Docs. Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!, including Emmy® winning Lucky Dog, Emmy® winning The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nationwith Mo Rocca, The Inspectors, Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes, and Emmy® nominated Game Changers with Kevin Frazier. Litton also provides The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a five hour destination featuring E/I programming which entered its second season in October 2015. Litton’s news division, Litton News Source, distributes Consumer Reports TV and The Consumer Alert News Network. For more information about Litton Entertainment, visit www.litton.tv.

