NATPE Unveils Full Day Of Programming Dedicated To Unscripted Content At NATPE Miami 2020

LOS ANGELES, December 12, 2019 – The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) revealed today a full slate of programming dedicated to all aspects of unscripted programming, underlining the event’s further commitment to that area of the international content industry.

Paul Buccieri, A+E Networks, Doris Kearns Goodwin, a renowned historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and Dan Abrams, web entrepreneur and host of LIVE PD will take the stage at NATPE Miami 2020 in a special fireside chat. This keynote fireside chat will kick off the unscripted track at this year’s NATPE, which is set to take place January 21-23, 2020 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

“Helping our members create a strategy for content development, production, and distribution, is at the forefront of our minds at NATPE as the worldwide industry rapidly changes. With the appetite for content, especially unscripted content, at all-time highs, the experienced voices we plan to have on stage is sure to start the conversation we know is needed as business gets done in Miami.” said by JP Bommel, President and CEO, NATPE.

Also in attendance at NATPE Miami 2020 will be acquisition and development executives from industry-leading global content companies, platforms and distributors including: A+E, BBC Studios, CBC, CW, Discovery Channel, Facebook, Freemantle, Food Network, HGTV, History, ITV, Lifetime, MTV, NBCU, Oxygen, TF1, and WEtv.

NATPE’s Unscripted slate of sessions and events will take place on Day One of NATPE Miami, Tuesday, January 21. After the opening fireside chat, attendees can expect further conversations delving deeper into the global unscripted content industry. A few highlights for the full day of Unscripted programming include:

Keynote conversation with industry icon and founder of both CuriosityStream and The Discovery Channel, John Hendricks

Panel: “What Viewers Want in 2020: Cable Content” with Jane Latman, President, HGTV; Courtney White, President, Food Network; Lauren Gellert, EVP, Development & Original Programming, WEtv, and Sean Boyle, SVP for Production, Discovery. The panel will be moderated by Bruce David Klein, President and Executive Producer, Atlas Media Corp.

Documentary Leadership Keynote Panel featuring Bobby Friedman CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment; Ricki Stern - Director and Writer, Break Thru Films (THE PREPPY MURDER); Annie Sundberg - Director and Writer, Break Thru Films (THE PREPPY MURDER); Gena McCarthy - SVP, Reality & Alternative Programming, Lifetime Networks; Elaine Frontain Bryant - EVP, Head of Programming, A+E Networks; and Eliot Goldberg – formerly EVP, Nonfiction and Alternative Programming, AMC Networks and Sundance TV

More names will be revealed in the coming weeks with a full list of programming for the Unscripted programming track, as well as the whole NATPE Miami 2020 conference, available at www.NATPE.com.

NATPE, the one-stop shop for the global commerce of content, is slated to welcome attendees from every corner of the globe. As the ultimate resource for international content executives, the conference tracks include the Station Group Summit, Streaming Plus, Brands x Content, International Focus, Content Innovation and Unscripted.

