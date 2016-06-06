NATPE to Unite A-List Content Creators and Top Tier Brands at Cannes Lions

Los Angeles, June 6, 2016 – NATPE, a leader in the content discussion, announced today a new initiative for Cannes Lions that will deliver the breakthrough session entitled “What Creators Want To Say, What Brands Need To See” on 23 June, 16:00 – 16:45, Terrace Stage at the 2016 Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival.

As brands continue to look for innovative ways to execute their marketing strategy through content and entertainment, the optimal creative and business models remain elusive. The industry continues to search for a favorable balance between creative integrity and marketing objectives. This year, for the first time, NATPE and partners CAA, DigitasLBi and Piro will take the conversation to the heart of the advertising world when Robert Carlock, Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Co-Head Writer of the hit series UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT, and Bonin Bough, Chief Media & eCommerce Officer for Mondelez International, join session Co-Moderators Daniel Rosenberg, Founder/Partner at Piro, and Scott Donaton, Chief Content Officer for DigitasLBi, on the main stage of Lions Entertainment for what promises to be a fascinating evolution of the discussion on how brands and creators can navigate the tension between the creative process and business demands.

“Now more than ever it is crucial to create content consumers want to engage with,” said Bough. “NATPE does an incredible job servicing the intellectual and creative exchange between brands and broadcasters.”

“Today’s savvy consumers are seeking a deeper relationship with the brands they use and connect with,” stated JP Bommel, Managing Director and COO at NATPE. “Through our work in the international content business, encouraging dialogue and partnerships across all disciplines, NATPE is in a unique position to unite leading brands and top creatives. We are delighted to be at Lions Entertainment to further the debate and to be a catalyst in forging new industry business models and creative opportunities.”

Celebrating 54 years of service to the ever-evolving global television industry, NATPE inspires the growth and success of content development, creation, production, financing and distribution across all platforms through marketplaces where industry decision-makers gather to offer insight and make deals. NATPE’s members are A-List content creators and distributors of mainstream and digital content, web series, short films, TV series, events and music.

