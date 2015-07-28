NATIV TO SHOWCASE CLOUD-BASED MAM SOLUTION AT IBC 2015

Nativ IBC Hall 7, Stand 7.KO1b

London & Amsterdam, 28 July 2015 – Nativ, the media logistics platform (MLP) provider, will be exhibiting at IBC in Hall 7, stand 7.K01b and will be launching a cloud-based MAM solution. The solution is based on the MioEverywhere product suite, Nativ’s award-winning media management, workflow and collaboration solution. The new solution is aimed at content owners who want to take advantage of the modular components of MioEverywhere using cloud-based technology.

MioEverywhere is a media logistics platform that empowers content owners to create, manage and monetize their content to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the new data-driven, personalized TV marketplace. MioEverywhere employs a deploy-anywhere approach by providing composable and pluggable components that give content owners the tools to exploit new opportunities and lead the way to end-to-end media supply chain orchestration.

At NAB 2015, Nativ launched new plug-in modules for its MioEverywhere platform that gave content owners the ability to easily add media analytics, business data curation and timecode-accurate media reviewing to their asset management system. These modules include:

Mio Objects

Mio Objects empowers content owners to model and track their wider business data and share it with people, third party systems and feed it into their own workflows. There is no need for complex database integration, separate repositories of business data or an external work order management system.

Key Features:

Advanced modelling

Custom fields

Automatic form creation

Dynamic data-mapping

Field-level commenting

Scriptable fields

Access control and collaboration

Integrated search and indexing

Workflow integration

Advanced REST API

Mio Screener

Mio Screener enables content owners to securely and effortlessly review, approve, and submit time-coded comments on selected content from anywhere, at any time. Mio Screener is seamlessly integrated with Mio's Workflow, Asset Management, Publishing and Core components.

Key features:

Latest HTML5 technology

Collaborative

Brandable UI

Frame-accurate

Active directory integration

Permissions-based

Initiated from workflows

Seamless integration with other MioEverywhere modules

Templated messages

Mio Analytics

Mio Analytics is a real-time analytics and business activity monitoring platform. It stores and processes event data generated from every MioEverywhere module and also gathers data from external systems. Content owners can track assets, workflows, tasks, playbacks and user activity at every stage of the supply chain - from commissioning and production to distribution and playback.

Key features:

Gather data on every activity in every Mio module

Get information in real-time

Store and process external data

Configure event filters and handlers

Allow open access for external systems

To make an appointment for a demonstration of MioEverywhere on the Nativ stand at IBC, please email sales@nativ.tv

About Nativ

Nativ (www.nativ.tv) removes the cost and complexity of managing and delivering content. By taking back control of their high value assets, content owners can manage their entire content workflow, from creation to consumption, with Nativ’s MioEverywhere platform. This means they can be quicker to respond to rapidly changing consumer demands for more content, in more formats on more devices. MioEverywhere is a scalable and robust platform that cost-effectively manages a company’s entire content processes in one place. Purchased as an enterprise or SaaS solution, MioEverywhere allows content owners to:

Remotely ingest video and audio content – while validating that it’s in the right format (even before it leaves your desktop)

Manage all assets – with enterprise-class archiving, extensible metadata, tagging, shot-logging, deep indexing and searching

Automate all workflows – enable global media collaboration and accelerate every process while cutting costs

Repurpose content, and distribute it – to all web channels, mobile devices, consoles, VoD platforms, in-store kiosks and beyond

Assess the impact – with easy-to-understand and relevant metrics.

Nativ is helping some of the world’s biggest brands, including ITV, Vubiquity, TV2, Tag, DG and Audi optimise the efficiency of their media management operations and maximise the use of their skilled internal resources.

