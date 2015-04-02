Nativ Partners with Quantum to Give Content Owners Greater Control of their Media and Workflows

Nativ NAB Stand SU12207

London, 2 April 2015 - Nativ, the media logistics platform provider, today announced a partnership with Quantum, a global expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing seamless integration of Nativ’s MioEverywhere media logistics product with Quantum’s StorNext 5 shared storage and workflow platform. The combined solution provides a complete end-to-end digital content platform founded on state of the art media workflow and storage infrastructure. The integration will be demonstrated on Nativ’s stand at NAB SU12207 and will be showcased in a cloud-based approach leveraging the Switch SUPERNAP data center in Las Vegas which is trusted by the world’s largest media brands to store their content.

The integration means that workflow orchestrations in Nativ’s MioEverywhere solution can benefit from automated movement of content across different levels of Quantum storage, including Lattus extended online storage and Scalar tape libraries. MioEverywhere can provide federated search across all levels of storage in each workflow stage and offers access to advanced browser-based tools to enable approvals, logging, search, workflow and media processing from anywhere in the world. The new solution is integrated with Adobe Premiere and Prelude to allow transfer of media and metadata between on premise and remote Quantum storage solutions.

MioEverywhere is Nativ’s award-winning asset management, workflow and collaboration solution that allows users to remotely ingest and deliver content, orchestrate and design workflow, and log, repurpose and distribute content to OTT platforms. It is an advanced Media Logistic Platform (MLP), part of the vital service segment of the premium media market driven by new personalized, multi-screen services which consumers have embraced. Nativ’s MioEverywhere platform has been deployed by a number of large content owners, including ITV Studios UK and Vubiquity across the US and Europe.

Quantum’s StorNext 5 platform provides the most advanced content workflow management in the industry, including best-in-class performance and scalability for file sharing and collaboration. It also offers fully automated content management that enables customers to match the most cost-effective storage medium with their access requirements. In addition to tape, StorNext can archive content to Quantum’s Lattus extended online storage, a petabyte-scale, object storage-based solution that provides quick and easy access to content for reuse and re-monetisation. Quantum also recently introduced Q-Cloud Archive, which enables users to leverage the power of the public cloud as a fully integrated archive stage in StorNext 5-managed workflows with no additional hardware, separate applications or programming needed.

Jon Folland, CEO, Nativ, said: “I am excited to be partnering with Quantum to integrate Nativ’s MioEverywhere platform with Quantum StorNext. The demonstration at SUPERNAP in Las Vegas of our joint solution will highlight the power of a cloud-based media workflow in enabling digital content producers and owners to control their media and make more money from their content.”

Alex Grossman, Vice President Media and Entertainment at Quantum said: “The combined Quantum-Nativ solution provides users with an end-to-end media management and archiving platform optimized for their workflows. This makes the creative process more efficient and enables organizations to leverage their content more easily and cost effectively.”

About Nativ

Nativ (www.nativ.tv) removes the cost and complexity of managing and delivering content. By taking back control of their high value assets, content owners can manage their entire content workflow, from creation to consumption, with Nativ’s MioEverywhere platform. This means they can be quicker to respond to rapidly changing consumer demands for more content, in more formats on more devices.

MioEverywhere is a scalable and robust platform that cost-effectively manages a company’s entire content processes in one place. Purchased as an enterprise or SaaS solution, MioEverywhere allows content owners to:

• Remotely ingest video and audio content – while validating that it’s in the right format (even before it leaves your desktop)

• Manage all assets – with enterprise-class archiving, extensible metadata, tagging, shot-logging, deep indexing and searching

• Automate all workflows – enable global media collaboration and accelerate every process while cutting costs

• Repurpose content, and distribute it – to all web channels, mobile devices, consoles, VoD platforms, in-store kiosks and beyond

• Assess the impact – with easy-to-understand and relevant metrics

Nativ is helping some of the world’s biggest brands, including ITV, Vubiquity, TV2, Tag, DG and Audi optimise the efficiency of their media management operations and maximise the use of their skilled internal resources.

Follow us on twitter: @NativLtd

For further information or images please contact:

Clare Plaisted

clare@PRCOMS.com

+1 703 300 3054