NATIV LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL PARTNER COMMUNITY

Nativ, the media logistics platform (MLP) provider, is launching an international reseller and partner network - The Nativ Partner Community - to further support the demand for its MioEverywhere product suite, Nativ’s award-winning end-to-end media management and workflow platform. The programme will be directed by Head of Sales Phil Eade who joined Nativ earlier this year.

MioEverywhere is a media logistics platform that empowers content owners to create, manage and monetize their content to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the new data-driven, personalized TV marketplace. MioEverywhere employs a deploy-anywhere approach by providing composable and pluggable components that give content owners the tools to exploit new opportunities and lead the way to end-to-end media supply chain orchestration.

The Nativ Partner Community aims to bring together Mio users with independent specialists experienced in aspects of Mio configuration, deployment and support, and with companies that add value to Mio solutions with their own integrated products. Through this community, Mio users can access a services marketplace to help them compose Mio solutions to best meet their business needs.

Jon Folland, Director of Nativ, said: “I am excited to formerly launch our Nativ Partner Community. MioEverywhere is a powerful platform that can be deployed by a variety of companies that have large amounts of content to help them take back control of their workflows and content. Tapping into the expertise of resellers, systems integrators, consultants and technology partners around the world will help us reach more companies and grow even faster.”

At IBC 2015, Nativ will be launching the latest Mio product suite module - a cloud-based MAM solution that plugs into all existing modules.

Companies that use MioEverywhere range from content owners such as ITV, publishers such as the Financial Times, platforms such as Vubiquity and brands such as Audi.

Resellers and partners interested in joining the Nativ Partner Community should contact Phil Eade directly on phil.eade@nativ.tv or come to Nativ’s IBC stand in Hall 7, stand 7.K01b.

About Nativ

Nativ (www.nativ.tv) removes the cost and complexity of managing and delivering content. By taking back control of their high value assets, content owners can manage their entire content workflow, from creation to consumption, with Nativ’s MioEverywhere platform. This means they can be quicker to respond to rapidly changing consumer demands for more content, in more formats on more devices. MioEverywhere is a scalable and robust platform that cost-effectively manages a company’s entire content processes in one place. Purchased as an enterprise or SaaS solution, MioEverywhere allows content owners to: • Remotely ingest video and audio content – while validating that it’s in the right format (even before it leaves your desktop)

• Manage all assets – with enterprise-class archiving, extensible metadata, tagging, shot-logging, deep indexing and searching

• Automate all workflows – enable global media collaboration and accelerate every process while cutting costs

• Repurpose content, and distribute it – to all web channels, mobile devices, consoles, VoD platforms, in-store kiosks and beyond

• Assess the impact – with easy-to-understand and relevant metrics.

Nativ is helping some of the world’s biggest brands, including ITV, Vubiquity, TV2, Tag, DG and Audi optimise the efficiency of their media management operations and maximise the use of their skilled internal resources.

