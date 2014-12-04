NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CHANNELS INTERNATIONAL COMMISSIONS SECOND SEASONS OF STREET GENIUS AND SCIENCE OF STUPID

(WASHINGTON, DC – December 4, 2014) National Geographic Channels International’s global content hub in London today announced second season commissions of Science of Stupid from IWC Media and Street Genius from Renegade Pictures. Science of Stupid (34 x 30), hosted by acclaimed presenter Richard Hammond (BBC’s Top Gear), has been one of NGCI’s top performing series across major territories in Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Both series are part of NGCI’s programming strand, themed as Entertain Your Brain (EYB), which is returning for year two and spotlights series with lean-in programming full of science, experiments, brain teasers and more that focus on the incredible workings of science and the human mind. Both Science of Stupid and Street Genius (12 x 30) will premiere in early 2015 on National Geographic Channel in 170 countries and 45 languages. Street Genius will also premiere in the US spring of 2015.

Following the daring exploits of amateur stunts gone wrong, Science of Stupid explains the physics, biology and engineering mistakes behind each failed attempt. The series has been an important success for NGCI, as it is uniquely designed to enable strong regional localization. Hosted by Richard Hammond, major NGCI markets including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany and the Philippines have supplemented their own hosts into the series to give Science of Stupid a localized experience with content that appeals globally. Season one garnered outstanding results across NGCI’s territories, resulting in triple-digit ratings increases in countries including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the UK and Spain, and propelling it to become the second most popular NGCI series for 2014.

Also returning to NGCI’s global slate is Street Genius, featuring presenter and engineer Tim Shaw. When it comes to turning mission impossible into engineering marvel, Shaw reveals how science can transform everyday objects into catalysts for amazing experiments – and a few jaw-dropping explosions. From bulletproof balloons to chainsaw bottle openers, Street Genius deconstructs remarkable experiments and their always-surprising results to challenge common perceptions.

“Our Entertain Your Brain programming is smart and highly distinctive for NGCI, offering audiences smart, innovative content at the heart of the National Geographic brand. It has been one of NGCI’s most popular and highest rating strands to date and we are thrilled to bring back two viewer favourites for season two,” said Hamish Mykura, Executive Vice President and Head of International Content for NGCI.

To celebrate the return of Entertain Your Brain programming, NGCI has created a new launch spot inspired by Rube Goldberg’s ingenious devices. The 4-ton contraption was assembled from 38 triggers and 71 moving pieces and taped in Centro Ceremonial Otomi outside Mexico City. The video is available here: http://youtu.be/Yw4IJXPTJXk.