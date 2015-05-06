Nation’s Largest Meeting of Local Broadcasters to Gather for 5th Annual PromaxBDA Station Summit, June 23-26 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (May 6, 2015) – More than 1,200 station managers and promotion and marketing executives will converge on The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas June 23-26 for the 5th Annual PromaxBDA STATION SUMMIT—expected to be the largest edition yet of the yearly gathering of the local broadcast marketing industry.

Jonathan Kite, star of Warner Bros. Television’s 2 Broke Girls, will host the 2015 PROMAXBDALOCAL AWARDS and JUST CAUSE AWARDS on June 25. The PROMAXBDALOCAL AWARDS celebrate outstanding achievement in local broadcast promotion and marketing, while the JUST CAUSE AWARDS honor broadcasters’ commitment to their communities by recognizing outstanding PSAs and prosocial campaigns.

STATION SUMMIT brings together television networks, syndicators and station groups throughout North America, offering local stations their only opportunity to get everything they need to prepare for a successful upcoming season under one roof.

“This year’s STATION SUMMIT will be an outstanding week of conversation and content within the local television industry and community,” said PromaxBDA President and CEO Steve Kazanjian. “The collaboration between program producers and marketers has only continued to grow with each new conference, and I look forward to seeing this year’s attendees engaged in vigorous conversations about creativity and innovation in this evolving business.”

Participating network partners include: ABC Broadcasting, CBS Television Network, Fox Broadcasting, NBC Broadcasting, Telemundo, and The CW.

Studio partners set to attend include: CBS Television Distribution, Debmar-Mercury, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, Twentieth Television, and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

NEW THIS YEAR: an expanded full day of sessions on June 25 harnessing PromaxBDA’s nearly 60 years of marketing expertise, tailored exclusively for the local broadcast industry.

Industry-leading speakers set to attend include:

Networks, Studios and Station Groups

Michelle Garry (Fox Broadcasting Company)

Marshall Hites (Tribune Broadcasting)

Gloria Lee (ABC Television Network)

Jessica Rappaport (E.W. Scripps Company)

Scott Rowe (Warner Bros.)

Local Stations

Pam Baumann (CBS62/CW50 Detroit)

Sherry L. Carpenter (WJXT Jacksonville)

Missy K. Crawford (NBC4 New York)

Andrew Felix (WEAU 13 News Eau Claire)

Emily Mowers (WTVA Tupelo)

Agencies and Brands

Linda Button (Tooth + Nail)

Dennis Fitch (The Agency)

Dick Haynes (Frank N. Magid Associates, Inc.)

Morgan McGraw (Pandora)

Graeme N. Newell (602 Communications)

Linda Ong (TruthCo.)

Brian Solis (Altimeter Group)

Jim Thomas (Frank N. Magid Associates, Inc.)

Link to complete program: stationsummit.org

