Nat Geo Wild to Broadcast Six Disneynature Films as Part of Its Sunday Night Desitnation Wild Franchise

(WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dec. 15, 2014) Nat Geo WILD continues to excel in bringing viewers quality wildlife programming. Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager, announced today that Nat Geo WILD has entered into a licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Studios to bring viewers six Disneynature favorites, including CHIMPANZEE, BEARS, WINGS OF LIFE, AFRICAN CATS, OCEANS, and THE CRIMSON WING: MYSTERY OF THE FLAMINGOS, and also from the Disney library, DEEP BLUE. The first film, CHIMPANZEE, will have its network television premiere on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo WILD. The remaining films will air throughout 2015.



“Nat Geo WILD continues to be the ultimate destination for the very best wildlife entertainment in the world,” said Daniels. “That’s what makes these Disneynature films a perfect fit for Nat Geo WILD and why I’m so excited to welcome them into our family. Both companies have a proven commitment to quality programming the entire family can enjoy, while consistently delivering the kind of heartwarming and completely engaging stories that have inspired so many to fall in love with animals and the real magic of the wild.”



The feature films will be part of Nat Geo WILD’s Destination Wild portfolio, which takes viewers around the world to experience the fascinating animal kingdom and extraordinary environment of each destination. We’ll see the life of a bear family in Alaska, witness the incredible monarch butterfly migration to Mexico, and join three stories of survival among big cats in Africa.



Feature film premieres include:

CHIMPANZEE Narrated by Tim Allen (NETWORK TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premieres Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Journey deep into the African rainforest to meet Oscar, an adorable young chimp with an entertaining approach to life, and enjoy a remarkable story of individual triumph and family bonds. The world is a playground for little Oscar and his fellow young chimps, who love creating mayhem. Full of curiosity, a zest for discovery, joy and a love for mimicking others, Oscar navigates the complex territory of the forest. This inspiring and life-changing adventure narrated by Tim Allen overflows with courage and charm that will capture your heart.



BEARS Narrated by John C. Reilly (NETWORK TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premieres 2015

Showcasing a year in the life of a bear family -- mother Sky teaches her two impressionable cubs, Amber and Scout, about life’s most important lessons. Set against a majestic Alaskan backdrop, their journey begins as winter ends. Emerging from hibernation, the three face the bitter cold and an exciting but very risky outside world. Astonishing footage captures the fast-moving action and suspense of an endearing family learning to live life to its fullest in one of the planet’s last great wildernesses.



WINGS OF LIFE Narrated by Meryl Streep (NETWORK TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premieres 2015

WINGS OF LIFE is a stunning adventure full of intrigue, drama and mesmerizing beauty. Narrated by Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep, this intimate and unprecedented look at butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, bats and flowers is a celebration of life, as a third of the world’s food supply depends on these incredible—and increasingly threatened—creatures.



AFRICAN CATS Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson (NAT GEO WILD PREMIERE)

Premieres 2015

An epic true story set against the backdrop of one of the wildest places on earth, AFRICAN CATS captures the real-life love, humor and determination of the majestic kings of the savanna. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the story features Mara, an endearing lion cub who strives to grow up with her mother's strength, sprit and wisdom; Sita, a fearless cheetah and single mother of five mischievous newborns; and Fang, a proud leader of the pride who must defend his family from a rival lion and his sons.



OCEANS Narrated by Pierce Brosnan (NAT GEO WILD PREMIERE)

Premieres 2015

Journey into the depths of a wonderland filled with mystery, beauty and power. Narrated by Pierce Brosnan, OCEANS is a spectacular story about remarkable creatures under the sea. It’s an unprecedented look at the lives of these elusive deepwater creatures through their own eyes. Incredible state-of-the-art-underwater filmmaking invites viewers to migrate with whales, swim alongside a great white shark and race with dolphins at play.



THE CRIMSON WING: MYSTERY OF THE FLAMINGOS Narrated by Mariella Frostrup

(NAT GEO WILD PREMIERE)

Premieres 2015

Discover one of nature’s last great mysteries in THE CRIMSON WING: MYSTERY OF THE FLAMINGOS, a miraculous story of love, courage and survival. In a place like no other on the planet, the dramatic and desolate Lake Natron in northern Tanzania, witness a spectacle unlike anything you’ve seen before: a million crimson-winged flamingos arrive to continue the circle of life. Focusing on the adventures of a single chick and set against a backdrop of never-before-filmed landscapes, the film is a visually stunning journey into the life and struggles of the mysterious and inspiring flamingo.



DEEP BLUE Narrated by Michael Gambon (NAT GEO WILD PREMIERE)

Premieres 2015

Dive deep underwater to explore the secret lives of sea creatures, embarking on a fascinating voyage through awesome aquatic realms where few humans have dared to go. Waddle with playful penguins, dart with lightning speed through schools of sharks, ride over stormy waves with massive whales, encounter families of polar bears and seals and come nose-to-nose with alienlike creatures so rare they have never been seen before on film.