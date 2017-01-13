NAMM 2017: BAE Audio unveils New 500C FET Compressor and R53 500 Series Rack

Anaheim, Calif. – For the 2017 NAMM show, analogue gear manufacturer BAE Audio

[Hall A: Booth 6290] announces the launch of two new products: the 500C FET lunchbox compressor and the R53 3-slot horizontal 500 series rack with linking. These new products further deepen BAE’s high-quality offerings in the 500 series market and enable BAE users to assemble a fully featured channel strip from BAE Audio lunchbox units. Further, the company said it will be hosting special demonstration performances of its new Hot Fuzz guitar pedal with special guests Warren Huart, Pete Thorn and Nick Maybury.

“Our customers have enjoyed having access to BAE Audio quality in the 500 series format, and with the new 500C and the R53 they can now combine their BAE lunchbox pres and EQs with the 500C in an R53 rack for a custom all-BAE 1RU channel strip,” commented BAE Audio President Mark Loughman.

Analog Glue

The 500C represents two firsts for the company: it is both BAE Audio’s first FET compressor and its first 500 series format compressor. Based on the design of studio staple FET compressors of the ’60s and ’70s heard on countless hit records, the 500C features controls for input and output gain, plus the four selectable, time-honored compression rations of 4:1, 8:1, 12:1, and 20:1. In addition to taming peaks, its premium components and classic circuit design add highly desireable analog warmth to your signal, making it an all-star for everything from drums to bass to vocals. Like all BAE Audio gear, the 500C is hand-wired in California to ensure the highest possible quality control.

Custom Channel Strip

The R53 accommodates any three 500 series units in a single rack space thanks to its horizontal configuration, and eliminates studio clutter with a built-in power supply. Switchable linking on the front of the unit allows users to pass signal from one slot to the next, allowing the creation of a customized channel strip by cascading a preamp into an EQ into a compressor. The R53 also sports the same rugged construction as BAE Audio’s larger 500 series racks, with a durable steel chassis, shielded wires on individual connectors, and XLR inputs and outputs.

Hot Fuzz

In September, BAE Audio launched its first premium guitar stompbox, the Hot Fuzz. The dual-stomp effects pedal combines the power of a classic top boost with a premium 70s-style fuzz circuit, creating a wide range of tone possibilities in a single device. At this year’s NAMM Show, BAE will be hosting a series of guitar luminaries at its booth, providing attendees with an opportunity to dig into the Hot Fuzz live. The appearances will occur at 1 p.m. on from January 19-21.

• Thursday, 1/19 – Pete Thorn, Mark Loughman

• Friday, 1/20 – Warren Huart, Mark Loughman

• Saturday, 1/21 – Nick Maybury, Mark Loughman

TEC Award Nomination

BAE Audio has also received a nomination Signal Processing Hardware (500 Series Modules) category at the 32nd Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards for its 1066DL equalizer. The 1066 DL is based on the classic 1066 circuit, which features the same mic-line preamplification stage as the 1073, but with different frequency selections in its midrange band. These frequency selections give it a unique sonic palette that makes it a standout choice for a wide range of applications, including guitars. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Hilton Anaheim Hotel’s Pacific Ballroom on January 21st.

BAE Audio, which has a long-standing reputation as a manufacturer of audio equipment faithful to vintage design specifications, has quickly established itself as a key player in the growing 500 series market by adapting its designs to the compact format and is sure to bolster that reputation with this year’s offerings.

The 500C and R53 will be on view in Hall A: Booth 6290. For more information please visit http://www.baeaudio.com/