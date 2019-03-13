NABEF ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020 BROADCAST LEADERSHIP TRAINING PROGRAM

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The NAB Education Foundation (NABEF) is accepting applications for the 2020 Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program. The BLT program is the foremost executive training program for the broadcast industry and is designed to prepare senior-level broadcasters to advance into ownership or executive positions.

Moving into its 20th year, the 10-month, MBA-style program guides participants through the process of assessing, purchasing, owning and operating radio and television properties. It is taught by senior-level broadcast executives, FCC staff, communications attorneys, investors and members of the banking community, as well as academic faculty from leading universities.

The BLT program comprises weekend sessions held once a month for 10 months at NAB headquarters. Participants have the opportunity to attend the NAB State Leadership Conference, NAB Show, and the NABEF Celebration of Service to America Awards.

General managers, experienced general sales managers, seasoned department heads, as well as regional and corporate executives are encouraged to apply.

Fellowship opportunities are available for women and people of color. Diversity fellowship applications are due Friday, May 31.

For additional information, please visit nabef.org/blt.

About NABEF

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to reinforcing the future of broadcasting through a commitment to education and to advancing excellence in the diversity and community service efforts of our industry. Learn more at www.nabef.org.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

