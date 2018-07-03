NAB SHOW NEW YORK TO HOST STREAMING SUMMIT

The Streaming Summit is co-produced by streaming industry expert Dan Rayburn and will be held October 17-18 at the Javits Convention Center.

The Streaming Summit, which was first introduced at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, will address a wide range of topics, including ad insertion, live OTT services and cloud-based solutions, among others. Presentations, round-table discussions and fireside chats will address trends and technologies that are having a direct impact on the continued development, proliferation and profitability of online video.

“We look forward to building on the success of the NAB Show Streaming Summit,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “This program is critical for media companies looking to evaluate, upgrade and monetize their online video services and platforms.”

“With all the new OTT services and live linear offerings in the market, content owners, broadcasters, publishers and distributors need the most up-to-date business insights and technical tips to get the most out of their video services. The Streaming Summit will showcase and address the current monetization models for video, the packaging and playback of content, and highlight the best technical implementations of the video stack,” said Dan Rayburn, Streaming Summit Chairman.

Speaking proposals are currently being accepted. Inquiries can be directed to Dan Rayburn at (917) 523-4562 or by email. Additional information is available here.

