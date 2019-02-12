NAB Show Launches 'Birds Of A Feather' Program For Content Creation Community

WASHINGTON, D.C. – NAB Show is launching a new forum for the cinematic community to connect, collaborate and innovate with the debut of the Birds of a Feather (BoF) education and networking program. Held April 8-9 during the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, BoF will comprise eight sessions centered on topics relevant to the motion picture and television content creation communities.

The Birds of a Feather program is a series of themed, hosted, non-commercial gatherings that bring together subject matter experts, creatives, technologists and production crews to examine topics of mutual interest. The events are interactive, conversational, free to host and free for NAB Show registrants to attend.

Organizations and individuals are invited to submit an application to host a BoF meeting on a relevant topic of their choosing, subject to the overall program guidelines.

“Community building is an integral part of the NAB Show experience,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “Birds of a Feather meetings are an effective way to gather like-minded professionals around topics of interest. We are pleased to offer this program specifically focused on the needs of our professional content creation audience.”

This year’s BoF program will consist of one-hour sessions, four each day, on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9. Spots are limited and will be awarded based on submission date, relevance, and with an eye toward a balanced program. Completed applications are due no later than February 28, 2019.

An introduction to the Birds of a Feather program can be found online here along with the application form for individuals and organizations.

