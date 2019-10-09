NAB NY 2019: TVU Networks’ Cloud-Based TVU Talkshow and AI-Based TVU MediaMind Open Doors for Streamlined Video Production

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA -- OCTOBER 4, 2019 -- At this year’s NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show NY, TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in IP-based live video solutions, will be introducing its brand new TVU Talkshow, the first all-in-one solution for live event production that allows for live audience participation via video. TVU Networks will showcase TVU Talkshow alongside its integrated, automated, story-centric workflow solution, TVU MediaMind. The company will also offer an affordable custom solutions package designed specifically for freelancers; the package will potentially open the door to TVU’s 3,000+ global customer base. NAB NY attendees will be able to learn more at TVU’s setup at booth N744.

TVU will be conducting a unique live demonstration of its TVU Talkshow solution between its booth and a remote studio location. Visitors will be able to experience a simulated live TVU Talkshow set up at the TVU booth. TVU Talkshow takes audience engagement to the next level by allowing people to participate in live events or hosted shows by calling in using the TVU Talkshow mobile application. The solution’s integrated caller management system helps producers pre-screen any number of callers, and support for IFB enables bidirectional communication between hosts and callers as well as production crews and camera operators. Additionally, TVU Talkshow is entirely cloud-based, making setup and operation extremely simple. The solution can be managed via a user-friendly web-based interface. TVU Talkshow can deliver video to multiple locations, including CDNs, social media platforms, web pages and TVU Grid-enabled television stations, with a single click; it is also capable of traditional SDI output via a TVU receiver.

Joining TVU Talkshow at NAB NY 2019 is the company’s integrated, automated, AI-based workflow, TVU MediaMind. Using AI to tag media assets with metadata as they move from the acquisition stage through to distribution, TVU MediaMind allows broadcasters to better organize and track their media content, ultimately making it possible for them to produce content for a number of platforms, including traditional broadcast and social media. With the workflow solution, broadcasters can save time, increase productivity and customize -- and ultimately better monetize -- their raw video material.

“We’re excited to bring our cloud- and AI-based solutions to the table at this year’s NAB NY,” said Matt Keiler, Vice President, Key Account Sales at TVU Networks. “Solutions like TVU MediaMind and TVU Talkshow are designed to make people’s work a lot simpler and more efficient, and not just that -- they are also meant to take the potential of live video to the next level. TVU MediaMind allows for faster, more customized production than ever previously possible, and TVU Talkshow allows audiences to participate in their favorite events and shows in real time, seamlessly and effortlessly.”

In addition to TVU Talkshow and TVU MediaMind, TVU will also be exhibiting its award-winning mobile live HEVC video transmitter, TVU One, powered by patented transmission technology Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+).

TVU Networks staff will be on hand at booth N744 to discuss the company’s full line of solutions.

