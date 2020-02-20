NAB 2020: FOR-A Offers ‘World of Possibilities’ with 12G-SDI/4K Solutions, Expanded IP Options

Cypress, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 – With expansive product lines supporting 4K, 12G, HDR, and IP workflows, FOR-A Corporation of America will offer a “World of Possibilities” to attendees at the 2020 NAB Show (Booth C5016), which runs April 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nev. The theme will carry across five distinct areas of FOR-A’s booth – video system integration, 12G-SDI solutions, signal processing, IP solutions, and high-speed cameras – as the company offers solutions for broadcasters and live production operations.

A recent integration success story is the Miami-based New World Symphony, which recently upgraded to 4K video technology built on a single-link 12G-SDI infrastructure in its New World Center concert hall. The facility is now anchored with FOR-A equipment, including a 3 M/E HANABI HVS-6000 production switcher, MFR-6000 and MFR-3000 routing switchers, Insight 212 video servers, FA-9600 signal processors, MV-4310 multi viewer, and GearLink integrated control software.

“Everything at the New World Center is first class. We’re proud to be included with such high-end company,” said Mario Rodriguez, FOR-A’s Director of Latin Region Sales. “We’re thrilled to support the New World Symphony in its incredible mission to enrich the Miami community with its classical music offerings and the organization’s progressive approach to the use of technology for education and performance.”

FOR-A offers a number of products that support 12G-SDI workflows. Making its NAB debut, the new MFR-6100 routing switcher was built to support 12G-SDI infrastructures. It provides single-cable transfer of 4K video for less complex cabling. The MFR-6100 also includes multi-format I/O support, auto signal detection, and SNMP monitoring support. Add up to 16 I/O cards (nine channels per card) to configure a matrix up to 144x144.

Processing remains an important part of today’s multi-format broadcast environment. FOR-A offers frame rate converters such as the FRC-9100, which supports 3G, HD, and SD content, including upconversion and interlace-to-progressive conversion. The FRC-9100 can also support 12G-SDI and 4K content with optional software.

Designed to support live HDR broadcast production, the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor supports 3D LUT for advanced color grading and Sony's SR Live workflow. Optional software opens the door to 4K production, as the unit also features 12G-SDI terminals. The unit provides HDR and Wide Color Gamut support and conversion of multiple formats, including 12G, 4K, 1080p, and HD/SD. For more extensive processing, the FA-505 multi-channel signal processor features five inputs and outputs, with support for 4K and HDR. Both signal processors include frame synchronizers on each input. Gaining attention from premiere broadcasters requiring the highest quality image conversion technology at high profile events, a large number of FA-9600s will be utilized for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

Through a number of products, FOR-A provides scalability, flexibility, and remote accessibility for affordable IP solutions for broadcasters and live event productions. For example, the new MV-1640IP multi viewer supports up to 16 IP inputs (SMPTE ST2110-10/20/30 and ST2022-7) in HD or four inputs in 4K. It also offers HDMI and SDI output options, with an intuitive layout manager and up to 16 window display.

At NAB, FOR-A will also provide a technology demonstration of REMI, an IP-based remote integration system. The compact audio, video, and data transmission solution supports up to four SDI, 16-channel AES I/O, and optional storage for recording and playout. FOR-A’s IP roadmap also includes its HVS-6000/6000M 4K/HD HANABI video switcher, which allows IP interfaces to be mounted on all I/O slots and supports up to 80 inputs for future 8K production.

High frame rate cameras and image correctors for broadcasters, OB production trucks, and sports and live venue productions will also be demonstrated on the NAB show floor. The FT-ONE-SS4K, for example, shoots up to 1000 fps in 4K, offers simultaneous record and playback with internal memory, and features independent live output. Plus, when equipped with a B4 lens, it shoots footage up to four times brighter than models with a PL lens.

Additionally, FOR-A will demonstrate efficient HD integration with third-party graphics, replay systems, and production servers, including partner products such as the ODYSSEY Insight video server, ClassX content creation and graphics playout solution, Variant Systems Group's Envivo Replay sports and live event replay solution, and InSync's frame synchronizer, frame rate converter, and up/down converters.

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.