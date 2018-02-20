NAB 2018: TVU Networks to Showcase HEVC Advancements and Range of New and Updated IP Video Solutions

TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP video solutions, will showcase a variety of new and updated IP based products and technologies at the upcoming NAB Show. The company will continue its technological advancements to HEVC, and will show its entire HEVC solution set integrated with the company’s proprietary video transmission technology, Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+). Taking place April 9-12 in Las Vegas, TVU Networks will exhibit at NAB in Booth C1707.

“At this year’s NAB Show, we’ll introduce new solutions and product updates that have been developed after working closely with our customers and identifying how we can further simplify and improve their production workflows,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “With the transition from digital to IP firmly underway with broadcasters, we continue to round out our IP offerings even as we look to the next workflow disruptive technology. We look forward to demonstrating our complete line of efficient and cost-effective live video products in the Central Hall at NAB Show.”

TVU Networks is expanding its remote production offerings with TVU Timelock - which enables entire remote events to be produced from a control room in a separate location. With the solution, multiple TVU Transmitters can synchronize together at a set latency, allowing mobile and wireless At-home/REMI productions without being tethered. TVU Timelock enables broadcasters to do more live video production at a fraction of the cost of traditional on-location multi-camera production, which typically requires much more equipment and personnel. Joining TVU RPS in the company’s remote production offerings, the award-winning TVU Timelock was first introduced at the 2017 NAB Show New York, and will be making its NAB Las Vegas show debut.

TVU Timelock interface

Another company solution that will be making its NAB debut is TVU Transcriber – an AI-based audio to text transcribing service that uses voice recognition technology. TVU Transcriber provides the option to output text to a file format from an audio input source for auditing purposes or embed text into a video stream for closed or open captioning. The new service can be purchased standalone or added as an option to TVU Transceivers.

TVU Networks will also introduce improvements to its existing line of IP video workflow solutions, with enhancements for its video acquisition, transmission, production, distribution and management technologies. New feature and function updates for the company’s TVU One mobile IP newsgathering transmitter, TVU Anywhere app, TVU Router virtual internet cable, TVU Grid video switching, routing, and distribution system, TVU Producer cloud-based production tool, TVU Command Center centralized remote management solution and TVU Voice will be announced at a later date. Additionally, new workflow-based solutions will be unveiled for the first time at NAB.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions give broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.