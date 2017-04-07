NAB 2017: TVU Networks to Introduce TVU Router – a 200Mbps Virtual Internet Cable

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP video solutions, will introduce a new solution for secure, reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to connected devices from remote locations. TVU Router provides over 200Mbps of Internet connectivity from virtually any remote location and acts as a network accelerator. With TVU Router as a portable field access point, users can transfer and receive files, stream video, search the web, utilize any IP connected device or service to pass data and more for a high speed, reliable and secure data connection.

TVU Router will be shown within TVU Networks booth (#C3739) during NAB 2017, which runs from April 22 through the 27that the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

“TVU Router was developed from working with our customers closely and gaining a strong understanding of their workflow. There are many instances in which moving large data files from the field to the studio are needed but not practical due to a lack of high-speed broadband access. TVU Router solves this by creating a wireless Ethernet cable-like connection between the two locations that’s secure, reliable and high-speed,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks.

“While TVU Router has obvious applications for the broadcast industry, we’ve already seen strong interest from other industries such as sports that also have a need to move large data quickly from remote locations to a central location,” Shen continued. “With TVU Router, it’s like having the dependable, high-speed Internet connection you enjoy in your office out in the field.”

TVU Router allows for easy sending and receiving of IP-based data from a remote location to any other location using the Internet. For example, news reporters producing stories in the field may wish to upload completed news stories containing video that were edited in the field to the station for broadcast. Large file transfers that use a single, standard cellular connection are typically unreliable and too slow. Or multiple users may require reliable internet connectivity to effectively access hosted devices such as news production systems, media asset management systems, and automation systems. Multiple IP connected devices at the remote site may also require reliable network connectivity such as teleprompters, IP cameras, and remote cameras.

TVU Router is also a software option for TVUPack and TVU One. Current TVU customers can easily take advantage of TVU Router without the need for additional hardware or data services.

This NAB marks the company’s first in the Central Hall. TVU is moving from its traditional location in the South Upper Hall of the LVCC to the Central Hall. This hall will become TVU’s home at the LVCC for future NAB shows.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions give broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit: www.tvunetworks.com.