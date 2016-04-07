NAB 2016: New FUJINON PL 20-120mm Cabrio Destined to Become ‘Go To’ Cine Lens

Wayne, N.J. – At the upcoming NAB Show, the Optical Devices Division of FUJIFILM North America will introduce its FUJINON Premier PL 20-120mm Cabrio XK (XK6x20) zoom; destined to be the next ‘go to’ lens for cine operations big and small.

Designed for the video production and PL cine markets, this 20-120mm Cabrio features a T stop of T3.5 end-to-end, a 20-120mm focal range, and industry-proven Cabrio flexibility – at an affordable price. It is also equipped with a unique detachable servo drive unit, making it suitable for use as an ENG-style or standard PL lens. Weighing just 2.9kgs, the new Cabrio can be seen along with the complete FUJINON line up at Booth C7125 during the NAB Show, which runs this month, from April 16-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“This Cabrio XK zoom delivers precise optics, a consistent T stop of T3.5 throughout the entire focal length range, and smooth servo operations in a compact package – making it ideal for both run & gun-style and cinema-style shoots,” said Thom Calabro, director of Marketing and Product Development for the Optical Division of FUJIFILM. “Remove the detachable servo drive, and it can easily accept industry-standard cine motors and matte boxes. Whether you’re from a film or video background, the PL 20-120mm Cabrio XK offers remarkable quality and unprecedented flexibility.”

The 20-120mm Cabrio XK covers a S35-sized sensor (Super 35 format) on a digital cinema-style camera. “While sensors on standard broadcast cameras are all the same size, sensors on digital cameras vary greatly,” Calabro explained. “This new zoom lens ensures that the image captured will cover large sensors on the most popular PL cameras.”

The 20-120mm Cabrio is also fitted with a nine-blade iris, to capture the most natural looking imagery possible. It comes equipped with all the lens data outputs that are required by today’s cine-style shooters. “LDS and /i Tech metadata compatibility are very useful when you need to record the position information of zoom, iris, and focus for computer animation and similar postproduction operations,” said Calabro. “The digital servo on this lens has 16-bit encoding, so operators can be assured that the lens data outputs are extremely accurate.”

Two more pluses: The 20-120mm Cabrio XK can be controlled using cinema industry standard wireless controllers, as well as existing FUJINON wired units. Meanwhile, the zoom’s barrel markings are luminous for visibility in dark shooting situations – a nice-to-have touch that reflects the company’s deep understanding of real-life cinema shooting conditions. Distances are listed in feet or meters.

“The PL 20-120mm Cabrio XK offers a remarkable degree of optical precision and zoom performance in a robust, lightweight, and affordable package,” concluded Calabro.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of four operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2015, the company had global revenues of $20.8 billion, at an exchange rate of 120 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.