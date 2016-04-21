NAB 2016: Autocue Adopts NewTek NDI™ for IP Production Workflow

Bury, UK (April 21, 2016) – Autocue, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Videocom brand, is pleased to announce the adoption of NewTek’s open Network Device Interface (NDI™) standard, effective May 1, 2016, for IP-based production workflows for its QStart Prompting Software. With NDI enabled, Autocue’s QStart will be recognizable as a source by other NDI-enabled devices and systems connected to a standard Ethernet local area network, exponentially increasing the number of video sources available for live production without the need for a physical input or output.

By using NDI, Autocue can send prompter text through NewTek’s TriCaster multi-camera video production system directly from the QStart application so that it can be viewed on multi-viewer or distributed to other devices such as on-camera teleprompters. This removes the need to use a physical input/output connection on TriCaster, making teleprompters a viable option for all productions. Autocue is also making its renowned language-independent QStart software free of charge to all TriCaster users who download the software from NewTek’s NDI website. With this, Autocue utilizes the integration through NDI to help all TriCaster users implement teleprompting to improve their workflow.

Autocue’s new standard for live production IP workflow is bi-directional and backwards compatible with a large number of devices from top manufacturers already utilizing NewTek’s open standard, allowing IP connectivity between devices. On top of that, Autocue’s QStart Prompting Software will be part of the NewTek Developer Network; the industry’s largest ecosystem of IP-enabled products using the same standard.

“Autocue realizes the power of internet everywhere and the increase of video over IP,” said Robin Brown, Product Manager of Autocue. “With NDI, NewTek enables us to integrate seamlessly into their hugely popular TriCaster series. This gives our customers the opportunity to incorporate prompting into future workflows.”

Autocue’s adoption of NDI is the latest advancement by the provider of teleprompting solutions. Earlier this month, Autocue announced a complete range of teleprompting hardware for both the 9.7” and the 12.9” Apple iPad Pro.

“The Autocue team shares our vision of IP workflows and revolutionizing video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “Developments such as the integration of Autocue’s best-of-breed QStart software with TriCaster will help make NDI the most widely adopted IP standard on the market, providing essential workflow solutions for customers today.”

NDI is now available as a royalty-free software developer kit (SDK) for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in production tools and systems they manufacture.

