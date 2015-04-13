NAB 2015: Two New Marshall POV Broadcast Cameras To Debut at the NAB Show

El Segundo, Calif. (April 13, 2015) – Marshall Electronics presents two new HD mini Broadcast cameras. The CV350-5XB 2 Megapixel HD-SDI/HDMI Camera has 5X Optical Zoom aided by a Canon Auto Focus System to maintain a clear, crisp picture while zooming from 4~20mm focal range. The CV200-MB is a compact lipstick camera with multiple Full-HD formats and a IP67 weatherproof body. Both cameras offer unique feature sets and complement the Marshall POV Pro-Series Broadcast Camera line.

CV350-5XB Compact 2 Megapixel 5X AF HD-SDI/HDMI Camera

The CV350-5X features an extremely reliable Canon® Auto Focus System with full HD quality 2 Megapixel 5X Optical Zoom (4-20mm) lens and chip-set with fast, precise Auto-Focus features. The camera comes with an IR Remote Control for zoom and menu functions as well as RS-485 interface using Pelco-D and Sony-VISCA protocols. CV350-5XB cameras deliver high quality full-HD video in 1920x1080i-59.94fps, 1920x1080p-59.94/29.97fps and 1280x720p-59.94/29.97fps. CV350-5X models have 60/50/30/25fps in the corresponding resolutions. Output options such as HDSDI, 3GSDI and HDMI are very useful for a variety of applications.

CV200-MB 2MP Full-HD Broadcast HD-SDI Lipstick POV Camera

The CV200-MB has a 1/3-inch 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Sensor and 3.6mm 3MP M12 Mount Lens. At 19mm long, the CV200-MB is ideal for hidden camera television shows and webcasts, reality TV, sports broadcasts, and any application requiring a small, broadcast-quality camera. The CV200-MB offers 1920x1080i-59.94fps, 1920x1080p-59.94/29.97fps and 1280x720p-59.94/29.97 plus Auto White Balance, Double Shutter Wide Dynamic Range, Color and Gamma control and other broadcast features not found in other small POV cameras. CV200-M models are available in 60/50/30/25fps for each corresponding resolutions.

Marshall also introduces its mini VS-PTC-50 Joystick Controller that works with all Marshall mini HD cameras that have RS-485 control features. This small footprint PTZ Controller allows users to control menu features and functions from a distance or back in the control room.

“We are very excited to offer these unique additions to our POV Pro-Series Camera line” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Product Marketing - Mini-Broadcast Cameras. “Adding additional cameras with unique features sets provides a variety of options for our dealers and integrators.”

Any of Marshall’s mini HD cameras can be used as high definition web cameras as well when connected to a computer via MXL VAC-11SU3 SDI to USB 3.0 converters.

Marshall’s CV350-5X and CV200-MB HD-SDI Broadcast Cameras and VS-PTC-50 controller are available now. Visit booth C8218 to see Marshall’s full range of mini HD cameras.

Pricing:

CV350-5X (60/50fps) is $1,899 MSRP

CV350-5XB (59.94/29.97fps) is $1,999 MSRP

CV200-MB and CV200-M are $499 MSRP

VS-PTC-50 controller is $199 MSRP

