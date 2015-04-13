NAB 2015: StorageDNA Showcases DNA Evolution 4.0 for Faster 4K Media Workflows

Launch includes new LTO LTFS media workflows, Infinity Series software/hardware solution

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2015 -- StorageDNA, Inc., a leader in intelligent nearline and archiving workflow solutions for media professionals, will unveil the latest version of DNA Evolution®, which helps make repurposing and monetizing archived content easier and more efficient than ever before, at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SL10621. Live nearline and archive workflow demonstrations will be presented at the top of every hour in the StorageDNA Theater at NAB.

At NAB, StorageDNA will present:

DNA Evolution 4.0, the latest software version of its innovative LTO LTFS archive engine, which is engineered to accelerate media workflows and help manage storage costs

Automated Avid® and Adobe® project backup and archiving

New LTO LTFS conform and partial restore workflows enabled by technology partner, MOG Technologies

DNA Evolution Infinity Series, an integrated LTO LTFS software and hardware solution for media archiving and data management

“Today’s media professionals must manage ever increasing volumes of data in complex, multi-format, mixed-OS environments,” said tC Chakravarty, CEO and president, StorageDNA. “It’s essential to streamline media pipelines, so we continue to innovate in new ways and offer tools that help create significant workflow efficiencies, while ensuring that valuable content is protected.”

DNA Evolution

DNA Evolution’s fast and reliable LTO LTFS archiving protects high-res camera masters, and the built-in Archive Asset Manager’s timesaving features enable tagging and searching of any archived media asset. Innovative features engineered to improve performance and help control storage costs include: automated low-res to high-res Smart Conform workflows from LTO for HD and 4K source content; and simplified Avid® and Adobe® project archiving, with an option for partial restore. DNA Evolution offers the most comprehensive toolset available today for Avid environments to help manage storage costs, easily move assets, and ultimately provide a more automated media pipeline.

DNA Evolution 4.0 new features:

Automated Avid® and Adobe® project backup, DR and archiving to help control storage costs

Tag archived content with new Mark In/Out feature for added flexibility

Use new Boolean search to more quickly pinpoint content for restore

Maximize system uptime and efficiency with enterprise support tools

MOG Technologies Integration for Partial Restore and Conform from LTO

Also announced today, StorageDNA has partnered with MOG Technologies to offer optional workflows that combine the power of DNA Evolution 4.0 with MOG Technologies mfxSPEEDRAIL Xpress, including:

Version 4.0 of DNA Evolution with MOG Technologies optional workflows is currently available from authorized StorageDNA and MOG resellers.

DNA Evolution Infinity Series

StorageDNA’s new DNA Evolution Infinity Series is a scalable, tightly integrated hardware, software, and workflow solution designed to provide an extensive toolset for media archiving and data management, with features including:

Software and hardware: DNA Evolution LTO LTFS, HP® 6480L Tape Library

Scales from 80 to 560 slots with best-in-class scalability, density, and performance

“By offering a fully-supported, enterprise level turnkey solution, customers no longer need to integrate and maintain separate hardware and software components. Combining LTO LTFS software that fits into numerous media workflows, with a tape library that provides reliability and scalability, allows us to deliver a comprehensive solution that will offer an outstanding return on investment,” continued Chakravarty.

Demonstrations and more information on all StorageDNA offerings can be obtained at the company’s NAB booth SL10621 throughout the event or by visiting www.storagedna.com.

Also please visit StorageDNA at AVIDCONNECT at NAB (April 10-12, 2015, Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas).

About StorageDNA, Inc.

StorageDNA helps media professionals move, manage, search, and access digital filed-based assets for faster repurposing and monetization of content. DNA Evolution is the company’s groundbreaking nearline and archive workflow solution for LTO LTFS that helps customers build more cost-effective, scalable, and secure archives. StorageDNA’s solutions power some of the most complex and critical workflows for customers worldwide, ranging from broadcasters, major film studios and television production companies, to sports organizations, government agencies, and Fortune 500 corporations. Visit www.storagedna.com.

